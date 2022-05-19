U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By End Use, By Service Provider and By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bed Sheet, Pillow Covers, Blanket, Bed Covers), By Material, By End Use, By Service Provider and By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By End Use, By Service Provider and By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278013/?utm_source=GNW

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Market Growth & Trends

The global hospital linen supply and management services market is expected to reach USD 21.3 million by 2030. The increase in the prevalence of epidemics and pandemics, such as Ebola, COVID-19, and SARS along with the rising awareness regarding surgical site infection are the key factors driving the hospital linen supply and management services market.

Outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services is preferred over in-house due to various advantages associated with it.Outsourcing is a convenient option for laundry of a large number of linen clothes.

Value-added services provided by the majority of the key players include laundry services.Therefore, outsourcing hospital linen supplies & services boost the revenue of these companies, thus increasing their industry share.

Outsourcing helps healthcare facilities to focus on their core competencies, and save time & money for upgrading equipment and workers and various materials required for laundry.Moreover, in-house laundry requires a huge investment for installing and maintaining the laundry facility.

Therefore, an increase in the number of outsourced laundry services to the key players to boost their revenue. In addition, hospitals are opting for outsourced linen supplies such as uniforms, gowns, bedsheets, pillow covers, towels, and medical apparel, which is strengthening the position of the companies
in the market. Thus, outsourcing of hospital linen supplies and services is supporting the business expansion over the forecast period.

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market Report Highlights
• In terms of revenue, the bed sheet & pillow covers segment held the largest share in 2021. The increase in their usage due to the outbreak of the pandemic across the globe is the major factor driving the segment growth over the forecast period
• Non-woven segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the easy availability of raw materials and low cost
• The diagnostic center’s segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising complications caused due to chronic disorders
• The contractual segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to its gaining popularity due to an increase in the number of services pertaining to linen and a rise in the number of hospitals, beds, & working professionals
• Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local key players
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278013/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


