Hospital Logistics Robots Market to record 17.68% CAGR, Increasing Advances In Technology to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Logistics Robots Market size is expected to grow by USD 818.32 million during 2021-2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 17.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the key factors driving growth in the hospital logistics robots market is the increasing advances in technology. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corvus Robotics Inc., DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Diligent Robotics Inc., IAM Robotics, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kollmorgen Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., Pudu Technology Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Relay Robotics Inc., ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Sir Steward, and Zapi Group are some of the major market participants.
The increasing advances in technology, miniaturization of sensors, and changing global labor force trends will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of hospital logistics robots, the rising need for technical expertise, and growing regulatory hurdles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hospital Logistics Robots Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Hospital Logistics Robots Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital logistics robots market report covers the following areas:
Hospital Logistics Robots Market size
Hospital Logistics Robots Market trends
Hospital Logistics Robots Market industry analysis
This study identifies improving customer support services as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital logistics robots market growth during the next few years.
Hospital Logistics Robots Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hospital Logistics Robots Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hospital Logistics Robots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corvus Robotics Inc.
DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd
Diligent Robotics Inc.
IAM Robotics
John Bean Technologies Corp.
Kollmorgen Corp.
MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.
Mobile Industrial Robots AS
OMRON Corp.
PAL Robotics SL
Panasonic Corp.
Pudu Technology Inc.
Ramboll Group AS
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Food delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Laundry delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Waste transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd
10.4 Diligent Robotics Inc.
10.5 Kollmorgen Corp.
10.6 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.
10.7 Mobile Industrial Robots AS
10.8 OMRON Corp.
10.9 PAL Robotics SL
10.10 Pudu Technology Inc.
10.11 Relay Robotics Inc.
10.12 Zapi Group
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
