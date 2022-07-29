Hospital Logistics Robots Market to record 17.68% CAGR, Increasing Advances In Technology to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Logistics Robots Market size is expected to grow by USD 818.32 million during 2021-2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 17.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the key factors driving growth in the hospital logistics robots market is the increasing advances in technology. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hospital Logistics Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corvus Robotics Inc., DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Diligent Robotics Inc., IAM Robotics, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kollmorgen Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., Pudu Technology Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Relay Robotics Inc., ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Sir Steward, and Zapi Group are some of the major market participants.

The increasing advances in technology, miniaturization of sensors, and changing global labor force trends will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of hospital logistics robots, the rising need for technical expertise, and growing regulatory hurdles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download the sample report.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital logistics robots market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Hospital Logistics Robots Market size

Hospital Logistics Robots Market trends

Hospital Logistics Robots Market industry analysis

This study identifies improving customer support services as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital logistics robots market growth during the next few years.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hospital Logistics Robots Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hospital Logistics Robots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corvus Robotics Inc.

DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd

Diligent Robotics Inc.

IAM Robotics

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Kollmorgen Corp.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mobile Industrial Robots AS

OMRON Corp.

PAL Robotics SL

Panasonic Corp.

Pudu Technology Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Related Reports:

Robotic Flexible Washer Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Engraving System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 818.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Corvus Robotics Inc., DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Diligent Robotics Inc., IAM Robotics, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kollmorgen Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., Pudu Technology Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Relay Robotics Inc., ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Sir Steward, and Zapi Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Food delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Laundry delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Waste transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd

10.4 Diligent Robotics Inc.

10.5 Kollmorgen Corp.

10.6 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

10.7 Mobile Industrial Robots AS

10.8 OMRON Corp.

10.9 PAL Robotics SL

10.10 Pudu Technology Inc.

10.11 Relay Robotics Inc.

10.12 Zapi Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospital-logistics-robots-market-to-record-17-68-cagr-increasing-advances-in-technology-to-boost-growth---technavio-301595453.html

SOURCE Technavio