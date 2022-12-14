Hospital Privacy Screens Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type, By Mobility, By End User, By Region

ReportLinker

Hospital Privacy Screens Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type (Fixed v/s Foldable), By Mobility (Stationary v/s Mobile), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Region

The global hospital privacy screen market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.Privacy screens are intended to offer patients with privacy and protection while also making the environment more pleasant in private clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and specialist care centres.



There are numerous other advantages associated with hospital privacy screens including infection control, privacy, minimal footprint, among others.The hospital privacy screens are generally used in emergency care settings and in semi-private and general wards in the hospitals or ambulatory care settings.



The growing number of common spaces or general wards within hospital setups is expected to drive the growth of global hospital privacy screen market in the coming years.

Growing Patient Population across the Globe

The growing patient population worldwide suffering from various communicable and non-communicable diseases is expected to increase the demand for hospital privacy screens market. Additionally, increasing number of accidents particularly road accidents and workplace accidents in the industries, etc. further contributes to an increase in the number of patients requiring treatment and admission to hospitals. However, increasing costs of admission and staying in private rooms in a hospital or ambulatory care setup is making patients and their families avail the common or general wards wherein the beds separated through a privacy screen. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for hospital privacy screens in the coming years. A hospital privacy screen not only addresses the privacy constraints in a common setup but also helps in protecting the patients from hospital acquired infections or other potential viruses and infections.



Improving Hospital Infrastructure

The increasing investments made by different governments across the globe along with various private and public organizations for improving the existing hospital infrastructure worldwide is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global hospital privacy screens market.Governments and Public-Private Players across the globe are spending on increasing the number of hospitals and hospital beds worldwide.



For instance, in 2019, the total number of hospitals in the United States was around 6,090 with 919.5 thousand hospital beds. The demand for privacy screens is set to increase with the increasing number of hospitals worldwide. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has exposed the flaws of healthcare and hospital care systems across different countries. These countries are focusing on improving their hospital care infrastructure so that if there is any such pandemic or epidemic in the future, they do not face the same difficulties. This in turn is expected to create opportunities for the growth of global hospital privacy screens market.



Market Segmentation

The global hospital privacy screen market can be segmented by product type, by mobility, by end user, by region.Based on product type, the market can be split into fixed and foldable.



The foldable hospital privacy screens market can be further categorized into unipanel, 2-panel, 3-panel, and others.Based on mobility, the market can be divided into stationary and mobile.



Based on end user the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centres, and others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



The United States holds the biggest market in North America. This can be ascribed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the country and continuous efforts made by the government to improve hospital care system. The hospital care expenditure in United States in 2020 was around USD1270 billion.



Market Players

Silentia AB, Medline Industries Inc., Halyard Worldwide Inc., R&B Wire Products Inc., Winco Mfg. LLC., Ocelco, Inc., KwickScreen, AGA Sanitatsartikel GmbH, GF Health Products, Inc., AliMed, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global hospital privacy screen market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hospital privacy screens market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Hospital Privacy Screens Market, By Product Type:

o Fixed

o Foldable

Uni panel

2-Panel

3-Panel

o Others

• Hospital Privacy Screens Market, By Mobility:

o Stationary

o Mobile

• Hospital Privacy Screens Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Hospital Privacy Screens Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



