ReportLinker

The hospital suture market is expected to grow from US$ 3,649. 02 million in 2021 to US$ US$ 5,495. 74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 0% from 2021 to 2028. The hospital suture market growth is mainly attributed to the advancements in sutures and increasing cases of chronic wounds and surgeries.

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Suture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Nature, Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270008/?utm_source=GNW





A suture is a thread used to close incisions and wounds on the skin or other tissues after a surgical procedure.The length of a suture is attached to a needle or anchor to stitch or close a wound.



Various sutures materials are available and can be used depending on the wound type.



The rising number of surgical procedures is a major growth factor for the hospital suture market. ~313 million surgeries are performed globally every year, opening up a massive demand for hospital sutures in many economies.



Another significant growth factor for the hospital suture market is the increasing geriatric population.As of 2019, people aged above 65 represent ~16% of the American population but account for 40% of patients undergoing surgery in hospitals and probably more than half of all surgical procedures.



The elderly primarily contract chronic physical conditions that need surgical attention to improve. Hence, the shift in the population composition also leads to the rising demand for hospital sutures.



The growing numbers of cosmetic procedures with a rise in disposable incomes and technological advancements, such as hybrid fractional lasers and Cryolipolysis, which result in safer operating procedures, are also driving the growth of the hospital suture market.



The development of absorbable and biodegradable sutures offering faster healing led to evolutions in suturing techniques.These sutures eliminate the need for suture or stitch removal, which proves specifically helpful for treating pediatric and geriatric patients.



Such developments boost the adoption of automated suturing devices by reducing complications due to traditional suturing.Automated suturing devices are safer, quicker, and more accurate than manual suturing.



It reduces the risk of subsequent tissue trauma and scarring by optimizing the needle force and size required for safe and efficient suturing. Furthermore, automated suturing devices reduce the risk of needle stick injuries and the combined risk of infections, such as HIV and Hepatitis B, among healthcare practitioners.



The developments have led to robotic suture/endoscopic suturing devices that are suitable for robotically aided surgeries.These techniques reduce the need for open operations, increase the speed of suturing, and ensure better access to hard-to-reach areas in the subject body.



Robotic suturing has also increased the accuracy of suturing in cosmetic and internal surgeries by reducing human errors. Thus, the developments in sutures are leading to the growth of the hospital suture market.



Product Insights

Based on product, the global hospital suture market is segmented into sutures, automated suturing devices, and others.In 2021, the sutures segment held the largest share of the market; it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028 owing to the benefits offered by hospital sutures.



Sutures, also called stitches, are sterile surgical threads used to close wounds and surgical incisions. Depending on the nature of the wound, it may necessitate the use of metal staples rather than sutures.



Nature Insights

Based on nature, the global hospital suture market is bifurcated into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures.In 2021, the absorbable sutures segment held the largest share of the market; it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



Manufacturers operating in the surgical sutures market are focusing on developing new suture material, improving the strength of the thread and minimally invasive forms of suturing devices. Owing to these factors, the market of absorbable sutures is expected to grow gradually during the forecast period.



Type Insights

Based on type, the global hospital suture market is bifurcated into monofilament and braided.In 2021, the braided segment held the largest share of the market; it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



The factors attributing to this segment’s growth are that braided sutures offer excellent knot security, flexibility, ease of handling, and are helpful as they are less likely to loosen at the surgical knot.



Application Insights

Based on application, the global hospital suture market is segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others.In 2021, the general surgery segment held the largest market share.



However, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.This growth of the cardiovascular surgery segment is due to the rising incidence of diabetes and the growing geriatric population.



The rise in the number of cardiovascular diseases in the younger population due to the changing lifestyle, such as drinking and smoking habits, is likely to boost the hospital suture market growth.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the global hospital suture market report are the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the Food and Drug Administration, the National Inter-ministerial Observatory of Road Safety, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the National Health Service.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270008/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



