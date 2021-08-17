Hospitality Industry Veteran Launches Company Bringing Innovative Products and Services to the Hotel Industry

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality industry veteran Jill Dean Rigsbee announces the launch of a new company, iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group, a company that identifies and presents innovative products and services that are "a must have" for hotels, resorts, and hospitality properties to consider. iDEAL also assists businesses focused on offering innovative and exceptional products or services for hotels, resorts, clubs, and other hospitality venues to grow their organizations.

Jill Dean Rigsbee, President & Managing Principal of iDeal, is a 35-year hospitality industry veteran and principal consultant who brings expertise and a multi-million dollar sales track record to iDeal Partners Group. Through her extensive career and experience first-hand, she understands the complex relationship between owners and management companies. Jill has led business development efforts for products, services, and technology for small biz and major companies in the hospitality industry.

iDEAL presents hotels in all segments with unique products and services that are designed for the lodging industry. "We know hotels and hotels know us," says Rigsbee. "Hotel owners and operators trust iDEAL to bring them creative ideas and solutions for the emerging challenges they face. Our experienced team has decades of experience in the hospitality industry, and we are excited to bring fresh ideas to hotels, at a time when guests want it the most."

iDEAL's team of sales and marketing experts offer outsourced business development services to companies seeking to launch into or further grow their sales in the hospitality sector. iDEAL builds brand awareness in the lodging industry, and it opens doors through its valued relationships with key decision makers and stakeholders that consider and purchased products and services. This outsourced business development model allows companies to tap into iDEAL's expertise, capabilities and network while not having to incur fixed costs or expend direct effort and resources. "By tapping into iDEAL's robust services, companies generally see results faster than if they have to build it themselves," according to Rigsbee.

ABOUT iDEAL HOSPITALITY PARTNERS GROUP

iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group, based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, provides outsourced marketing and business development services for companies eager to grow sales in the hospitality sector. The iDEAL team knows the key decision makers and stakeholders that consider and purchase products for all areas of a hotel or resort. Through long-standing relationships with hotel owners and management companies, the iDEAL team presents client's innovative and unique products and services for the lodging industry to hotels and resorts throughout North and Central America and in the Caribbean. Hospitality owners, management companies and properties are introduced to unique products to boost their occupancy and repeat business.

Story continues

iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group

Media Contact: Monica Martinez

info@idealhpgroup.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospitality-industry-veteran-launches-company-bringing-innovative-products-and-services-to-the-hotel-industry-301356337.html

SOURCE iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group