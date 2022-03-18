Hospitality Market Size in the Netherlands to Grow by USD 5.30 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitality Market In The Netherlands by Type (Restaurants, Quick service, Accommodations, and Drinks sector) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the hospitality market in the Netherlands between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.30 bn.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.
Accor SA, Bastion Hotelgroep B.V., Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Van der Valk, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by type:
Segmentation by tourist type:
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Hospitality Market in the Netherlands
Market Driver:
The shifting preference for local and authentic experiences is driving the hospitality market growth in the Netherlands. Tourists are focusing more on exploring local communities and their cultures, which are considered to be one of the most important aspects of the hospitality market in the Netherlands.
Market Trend:
Technological advances with respect to internet access and smartphones have disrupted the overall travel and tourism industry, which is expected to optimize the entire traveling process by making it more convenient for travelers to plan their vacations or trips.
Hospitality Market Scope in the Netherlands
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.25
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accor SA, Bastion Hotelgroep B.V., Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Van der Valk
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
