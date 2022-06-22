U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

Hospitality Staffing Market Size worth US$ 1886.6 Billion by 2032 | Key players: Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Bolt Staffing Services, Refugee Staffing Agency

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Rising tourist activities in new countries followed by the new tourist places opening up with accommodation discounts and high capital investments are gaining the traction for the hospitality staffing market

NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study at Future Market Insights, the hospitality staffing market is valued at US$ 971.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1886.6 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.9% CAGR.  

The driving growth of the hospitality staffing market is attributed to the recovering hotel industry, new tourist spots opening up, high discounts on tourist packages along with technologically advanced platforms that make it easy for the end users to access the travel locations, hotels, and transportation.

The hospitality sectors demand competent and professional staff that adds value to the hospitality services while enrolling in time-to-time training programs to increase the understanding of the work culture.

The growing population, along with new travel locations opening, are pushing the hospitality sector and government to invest more capital into the hotels, parks, monuments, and accommodation facilities, using the latest advanced technology.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14883

The government and its initiative have put forward the agenda of making the travel and hospitality industry survive and then get it back on track. As soon as the restriction and lockdown had been lifted, the hospitality centers started hiring new employees.

The major restrictions that hold the hospitality staffing market backward are the use of third-party services along with the incompetency of the management that fails to hire the right set of staff that helps the business is growing exponentially.

The latest trend that changes the dynamics of the hospitality staffing market is the online marking system that helps the candidate gain market according to their skillset. This way, each position, and its required skillset gets fulfilled through these operations.

Key takeaways:  

  • Market analysis explains that the market is categorized by work position, work and end user. These categories are further divided into small segments that expand their channels in multiple market spaces.

  • Manager segment is the largest segment by the work position type and will hold the biggest portion of the market in the forecast period, thriving at CAGR of 4.3% through 2032. The growth of segments is attributed to leadership vacuum, rising management issues, new project-based companies setting up in FMCG and travel industry.

  • Growing population along with new travels locations opening through are pushing the hospitality sector and government to invest more capital into the hotels, parks, monuments and accommodation facilities, using the latest advanced technology.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14883

Key Segments

By Work Position Type:

  • Manager

  • Specialist

  • Attendant

  • Others (Chefs, Auditor, Receptionist)

By Work Type:

  • Event Caterers

  • Janitors

  • Parking Attendants

  • Banquet and Restaurant Servers

  • Others (Prep Cooks, Housekeepers)

By End-use Industry:

  • Food and Beverages

  • Travel & Tourism

  • Lodging

Competitive landscape:  
  
Some of the hospitality staffing market competitors listed in the FMI’s study on Hospitality staffing market are Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Allinace Recruitment Agency, The Service Companies, Inc., Alrich Hospitality Staffing Inc., Bolt Staffing Services, Hospitality Staffing UK, Luxe Hospitality Staffing, and Refugee Staffing Agency.

Recent Developments 
 

  • Hospitality staffing solutions has introduced its powering hospitality staffing solutions that cover workers and businesses and has also launched its new eBook named “Safety Matters: A Guide to Safety and Hospitality Contingent Labour”.

Remedy Intelligent Staffing has upgraded its hospitality staffing solutions with new best practices like introducing its app that can help the workers in finding jobs in the hospitality sector, pushing the sales of hospitality staffing solutions.

Purchase Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14883

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Hospitality Staffing Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Click Here for TOC Hospitality Staffing Market 309 pages Report

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product:  

Portable Toilet Rental Market Share : Portable Toilet Rental Market by Product, Application, Technology & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Antimicrobial Wipes Market Trends : Antimicrobial Wipes Market by Product, End User, Nature, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2030

Small Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis : Small Kitchen Appliances Market by Product, Price Range, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2030

DIY Haircut Kits Market Outlook : DIY Haircut Kits Market by Product, End User, Price Range, Price Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2029

Bicycle Shoe Market Forecast: Bicycle Shoe Market By Product, Price Range, Consumer Orientation, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022-2029

Male Colour Cosmetics Market Sales: Male Colour Cosmetics Market by Product, End User, Nature, Price Range, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2029

Oven Market Value: Oven Market by Product Type, Application, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Women's Socks Market Type : Women’s Socks Market by Fibre Type, Distribution Channel Type & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Us  
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 8 years.

Contact: 
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hospitality-staffing-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


