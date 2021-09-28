U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

Hospitals/clinics patient platform Heydoc raises $8.3M Series A led by Smedvig Capital

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Heydoc, a system for managing the medical data and admin tasks in medical practitioners, has closed a $8.3m Series A round led by Smedvig Capital with existing investors Hambro Perks, Triple Point Ventures and InHealth Ventures also participating. This brings the total amount raised to date by Heydoc to $12m.

Heydoc mainly operates in the UK but plans to expand internationally. It competes mostly with legacy systems used by healthcare professionals and clinicians. Medefer's customers are almost exclusively NHS, whereas Heydoc is only working with private hospitals and clinics at the moment. Heydoc also connects its clinic customers with various other healthcare providers (e.g., hospital groups, pathology services, pharmacies, etc.).

Launched in 2018, Heydoc, co-founded by Christoph Lippuner and Mikael Landau, adapted to remote consultations through the pandemic and capitalized on a broader switch to cloud-based workflow systems.

Christoph Lippuner, Co-Founder & CEO at Heydoc, commented: “This new raise will help us accelerate our growth in the UK, focus on our product and expand its capabilities, as well as go after international markets.”

Jon Lerner, Managing Director at Smedvig Capital, added: “Heydoc has grown rapidly and proven that its platform can dramatically improve the way clinicians work and the quality of patient interaction.”

