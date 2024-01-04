Hospitals Face More Credit Rating Downgrades Ahead, Fitch Says

(Bloomberg) -- The not-for-profit hospital sector may continue to see downgrades as their health-care entities struggle to recover from the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While 2023 didn’t face the same intensity of challenges as its predecessor, namely higher labor costs and disappointing revenues, not-for-profit hospitals are still a ways off from being stable, Fitch Ratings senior director Kevin Holloran said during a presentation Thursday.

“For a lot of people, this is going to be another make-or-break year for the sector,” he explained. Labor “is still troublesome for a big swath of the sector that’s out there.”

About two-thirds of the operators Holloran speaks with are meeting or exceeding pre-pandemic patient admittance levels, he said. But more of those beds are filled with sick patients, rather than those who are there for more profitable, elective surgeries.

“We’re not seeing improvements in margins fast enough,” he said, and operating margins are still below the 3% level that allows hospitals to pay bills and bondholders, invest in capital projects and put some money aside.

The biggest reason for the delayed recovery is still labor shortages, not only for nurses but also for other essential staff like laboratory workers. As the population ages, the need for these critical roles continues to mount.

Read more: Hospitals Creeping Toward Recovery Face ‘Out of Control’ Costs

Fitch last month reiterated its deteriorating, or negative, outlook for the sector. S&P Global Ratings also held to its negative outlook for this year, while Moody’s Investors Service upgraded to stable.

Downgrades should continue to outpace upgrades, Holloran said, though probably not at last year’s 3:1 ratio. He also worries about a second year of debt-service covenant violations that may prompt some bondholders to declare defaults or accelerate repayments.

Story continues

“It’s very hard to grow our way out of this problem,” Holloran said. To compete, hospitals will have to add more essential services and locations in faster-growing areas, he added.

But even as recovery lags, more hospitals will return to the municipal-bond market this year after deferring needed upkeep, Holloran said. “We will see an uptick. It is a capital-intensive sector, and you can only sit on the sideline for so long.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.