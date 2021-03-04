U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.25
    -2.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,275.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,671.75
    -10.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.70
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.19
    +0.91 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.30 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    +0.0090 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.11
    +2.01 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3963
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.4810
    +0.4790 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,609.18
    -2,797.10 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.70
    +7.49 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,652.24
    -23.23 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 745,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 27

Filings up slightly after reaching the lowest level since November during the prior week.

Host Agency Levarté Travel Officially Opens

·2 min read

"Dreams do come true!" says founder and CEO Lori Speers

FRISCO, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levarté Travel is excited to announce it is open and ready for the dream makers of the world. Founded by CEO and travel veteran Lori Speers, this host travel agency offers a range of options for travel professionals. Levarté, meaning to raise or lift, is the essence of what Speers wants to accomplish.

"Levarté is the host agency both for professionals new to the business and for veterans who want to scale their business ten times over again," says Speers. "We offer multiple membership levels, and based on your expertise, we will bring you along the entire adventure with training, support, and wonderful vacation opportunities just for you."

Unique to the industry, Levarté Travel offers three levels of membership. LevNEW is for beginners; LevUP is for those with some travel planning experience; and LevPRO is for those with years of travel industry experience. Those who join by March 31, 2021 will receive special pricing on registration.

LevPRO members can earn more than $40,000 in annual commissions, plus a strategic planning session with Speers to outline a custom business plan to ensure they reach their dream goals. "It is ideal for an exclusive caliber of Travel Advisors who have bookings down and want to grow their business," says Speers.

With its LevNEW and LevUP levels of membership, Levarté Travel welcomes industry beginners and those with some experience. Depending on the level of expertise and membership, members will be guided through a journey that teaches the intricacies of booking travel, along with training from thousands of Levarté Travel suppliers and travel partners.

Levarté Travel is perfect for those who want their dream of owning a business to come true. Learn more and join Levarté Travel by visiting www.levartetravel.com.

About Levarté Travel

Levarté Travel provides resources for travel enthusiasts to turn their passion into a thriving business. Led by travel industry veteran and CEO Lori Speers, Levarté Travel enables independent advisors to achieve financial freedom, explore the world through fun and unique experiences, and create unforgettable memories for clients. Levarté Travel offers those who want financial freedom the ability to travel the world while running their own business.

CONTACT: Nicole Boyd
972-259-0298
304221@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/host-agency-levarte-travel-officially-opens-301240530.html

SOURCE Levarte Travel

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • Futures Fluctuate, Bonds Steady After Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures wavered and Treasuries were steady after data showed jobless claims rose slightly from the previous week. The dollar nudged higher.S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed following the figures, which showed U.S. jobless claims coming in at 745,000 last week, slightly below estimates. Continuing claims fell from the previous week.Losses were deeper earlier in the session after the 10-year Treasury yield approached 1.5% on Wednesday and inflation expectations surged. In an appearance at a Wall Street Journal webinar later today, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to push back on bond-market concerns, saying the central bank will be ultra-patient in withdrawing its support for the economy after the pandemic has ended.The Stoxx 600 Index slipped 0.4%, dragged down by tech and miners as gold held near a nine-month low. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge had its worst decline this week. The technology sector struggled while real estate, finance and energy shares outperformed amid a shift to value segments.The rise in inflation expectations and long-term borrowing costs is stoking volatility and raising concern that a prolonged rally in equity markets may be in jeopardy. Investors are trying to assess central banks’ appetite to buy more longer-dated bonds to keep financial conditions loose. The focus turns to Powell’s upcoming comments, after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the recent climb in yields reflected economic optimism.“Inflation is a concern; there is a lot of money sloshing around the system and it makes sense to have some sort of a correction right now,” said Shana Sissel, Spotlight Asset Group chief investment officer. “And bond yields going up is the market’s implicit way of tightening since the Fed has made it clear they don’t have the intention of doing so.”Read: Bond Market Is ‘Powder Keg’ That Could Blow Treasury Yield to 2%Democratic leaders in the Senate are working to consolidate support for the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which is expected to spur growth. The U.S. economy expanded modestly in the first two months of the year and vaccinations are aiding business optimism, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 8:40 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.8%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.2036.The British pound was little changed at $1.3956.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.469 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 107.43 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.48%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield sank three basis points to 0.75%.Japan’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.132%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $62.31 a barrel.Brent crude increased 1.6% to $65.10 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.4% to $1,717.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower, Nasdaq slides by 2.7% as tech stocks sink further amid rising rates

    Stocks dipped Wednesday, extending losses from a day earlier as investors weighed optimism over widespread post-pandemic business reopenings against concerns over economic overheating.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you stay financially healthy in the pandemic

    Buffett has shared these bits of wisdom to protect your money from COVID.

  • CLSA Loses More Than Half of Its Hong Kong Bond Sales Team

    (Bloomberg) -- CLSA Ltd. has lost more than half of its fixed income team that focuses on bond sales in Hong Kong after its Beijing parent tightened control over the brokerage and cut down on risk, people familiar with the matter said.The departures include five of an eight-member sales team in Hong Kong, which facilitates trades for institutions, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t allowed to discuss personnel changes. Director Tom Carlone, associate directors, Luke Yang and Gary Lam, as well as associates, Chris Wai and Cherry Chan, all left in the past two months, the people said.CLSA’s owner, Beijing-based Citic Securities, has reined in risk at the once freewheeling Hong Kong broker over the past year, cutting the available balance sheet for the fixed-income business and hampering its ability to trade, the people said. After buying CLSA in 2013, Citic Securities in early 2019 started to assert its control over the brokerage, also corralling pay and leading to the exit of most of its top executives.“We do not consider it appropriate to comment,” a CLSA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on the most recent departures. “The fact that we are responding only by saying ‘no comment’ should not be taken as our form of acceptance of the accuracy of the contents of your proposed article.”The flurry of exits follow the departure of John Sun, who led the fixed income, currencies and commodities team till last year, before moving to APlus Partners, a Hong Kong-based firm focusing on private equity and credit investments. He was replaced by Shi Liang, a former vice president at Citic Securities who was transferred from Beijing.Leo Tong, Sun’s deputy who hired the five employees during his tenure at CLSA, also left in October to join SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.The shake-up at the Hong Kong-based brokerage started in early 2019 after Citic Securities chairman Zhang Youjun took over the same role at CLSA. It deepened last year as the parent overhauled the decision-making structure of the company, telling key managers to report directly to Beijing.The departures of the top echelons at the leadership committee has been followed by their counterparts at the debt business units. David Pong, head of debt capital markets for South and Southeast Asia, resigned earlier this year, as did the head of debt syndicate, Samuel Chan.(Updates with other departures in last two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Surges After Record U.S. Fuel Supply Drop From Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most in more than a week after a U.S. government report showed a record drop in domestic fuel inventories from the aftermath of a deep freeze that shuttered refineries in several states.Crude futures in New York climbed 2.6% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day streak of losses. U.S. gasoline inventories tumbled last week by the most since 1990 after a polar blast wiped out more than 5 million barrels a day of refining capacity in late February along the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to Energy Information Administration data. Crude stockpiles swelled with refineries still shut.See also: Record U.S. Gasoline Decline Raises Prospect of $3 Pump Prices“The market expected some noise from the storm’s lingering effects,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Absent the magnitude of the changes, things came in pretty much as expected with the enormous product draw more than offsetting the record crude build.”The U.S. data also showed gasoline supplied, a gauge for demand, surged the most since May, supporting those who say the oil market needs more barrels from producers as OPEC+ heads into a meeting on Thursday. The group is poised to agree on a coordinated production hike to cool the rapid surge in crude prices.Oil has rallied more than 25% so far this year, shepherded by the OPEC+ alliance’s continued production curbs and expectations for demand to meaningfully rebound as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out worldwide. That strength though has paved the way for the alliance to unleash more barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying Tuesday that both the wider economic outlook and oil-market fundamentals continue to improve. The group could return the bulk of the 1.5 million-barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.There are two parts to the potential production ramp-up that OPEC+ will discuss. The first is whether the cartel will proceed with a 500,000-barrel-a-day collective increase in April. The second is the question of how Saudi Arabia could phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day.“Elevated price levels will incentivize the cartel to taper their output cuts, but given the uncertainty, the market is likely to be on edge heading into tomorrow’s meeting,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. In the U.S., the decline in both gasoline and distillate inventories coincides with a spate of refinery outages left in the wake of the cold snap: Plants processed crude at the lowest level on record last week. While some refineries, like Motiva Enterprises LLC’s Texas site, have been able to restart key processing units, many that shut due to the freeze are still in the process of making repairs or restarting operations.Meanwhile, much of the crude production hit by the cold temperatures has been restored. Crude supplies grew by a record 21.56 million barrels, signaling weak demand from refiners at the time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Boom Is Just Getting Started

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • Gold inches up as easing bond yields offset firm dollar

    Gold inched up on Thursday, buoyed by a temporary reprieve in U.S. Treasury yields, but a firm dollar limited bullion's advance and kept it near a nine-month trough. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,711.87 per ounce by 1016 GMT, having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40. U.S. Treasury yields inched down but were still at elevated levels, while Germany's 10-year yield also eased.

  • U.S. Service Industries Expand at Slowest Pace in Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. service providers slowed to a nine-month low in February as companies grappled with logistical challenges and rising prices at the same time a stretch of severe winter weather gripped much of the nation.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 55.3 during the month from an almost two-year high of 58.7 in January, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth and the February figure was weaker than the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The group’s measures of orders and business activity also plummeted to the lowest levels since May. While many service providers remain constrained by the pandemic, the setback in February included an arctic blast that disrupted supply chains, caused blackouts and impeded commerce in some areas.“Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy. Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in statement.The polar vortex brought record-cold temperatures to more than 9,000 U.S. cities. The most severe case occurred in Texas, where the state’s power grid was overwhelmed and millions of residences went without lights, heat and water.The weather “one of the variables for sure one of the factors in there but not the big one. The big one I feel right now has to do with capacity constraints due to increased demand and not having the output, coupled with the logistics issues,” Nieves said on a conference call with reporters.Seventeen service industries reported growth during the month, led by accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and construction.Backlogs RiseIn a sign the slowdown in services activity is temporary, the ISM index of order backlogs rose to a six-month high of 55.2, while a gauge of export demand was the strongest since June.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 71.8 in February, the highest since September 2008. Delivery times also lengthened. The group’s manufacturing data, released Monday, showed input costs for factories were also the highest since 2008.Both reports indicate that supply shortages and labor constraints remain obstacles across a broad swath of industries.Select ISM Industry Comments“Suppliers are taking the opportunity with the commodity-price increases in the last few months to propose price increases that are above and beyond normal expectations, causing significant concern. “ - Accommodation & Food Services“Sales of residential real estate continue to be strong, even outstripping supply. Cost inflation in building materials seen as shortages develop from sporadic Covid-19 closures at manufacturing facilities.” - Construction“Supplier deliveries continue to be an issue as well as lead-times. Additionally, price increases are occurring with more frequency for products containing raw materials such as copper and steel.” - Retail Trade“We are seeing an ongoing influx of price increases due to raw-material shortages, labor shortages, and transportation delays.” - Wholesale Trade“Many materials have inconsistent lead times or are facing delivery delays.” - UtilitiesThe ISM’s index of services employment indicated slower growth in February, falling to 52.7 from 55.2. Another report on Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added fewer workers during the month than forecast.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • "No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions

    Newly-formed Stellantis, a combination of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), wants to use its clout to take on rivals racing to produce more electric vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday. Stellantis is now the world's fourth largest carmaker, with 14 brands including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, and like its peers, it is grappling with a shortage of semiconductors and investments in electric vehicles. Low global car inventories and cost cuts should help boost profit margins this year, though the carmaker is also looking beyond savings, Tavares said.

  • OPEC oil has advantage over U.S. shale during pandemic recovery

    The once-brash U.S. shale industry, which spent profusely in recent years to grab market share, is now focused on preserving cash, putting it at a disadvantage to low-cost OPEC producers as the global economy begins to gear up again. Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production, eager to bolster prices to fund national budgets dependent on oil revenue. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting U.S. output to a record 13 million barrels a day.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Vaccine-led Demand Expectations; EIA on Tap

    Optimism over increased U.S. demand is helping to boost crude oil prices after President Joe Biden pledged to make more vaccinations available.

  • Platts Says Sorry to Oil Traders for Sudden Brent Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Platts apologized to oil traders for the speed at which it announced an overhaul of a price that underpins a swath of the world’s crude oil transactions.The company said the plans, which among other things involve adding U.S. crude to the key Dated Brent benchmark, took many in the market by surprise and incurred anger. Platts said it had to take the steps to ensure there’s enough oil to make up the benchmark going forward as supply from the North Sea region declines.“The suddenness of the announced changes and the lack of a further consultation have caused anger and frustration for some and we are sorry for that,” Vera Blei, head of oil markets price reporting at Platts said on a call with market participants and the media on Wednesday. “You told us that we have some work to do to rebuild relationships and trust, and that work is very much under way.”Platts first announced a consultation on the changes in December, before confirming them last week. The plan took some traders by surprise as it will involve cargoes being priced at the point of delivery -- requiring the addition of shipping costs and making other fundamental changes to what the benchmark is. The modifications matter because the Dated Brent benchmark helps price more than two-thirds of the world’s crude.Among those who had originally voiced concern about the Platts plan was Intercontinental Exchange Inc., which houses multiple contracts tied to Dated Brent.Before the revamp was announced, ICE sent Platts a letter cautioning against a speedy overhaul, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move sparked frenzied trading of some contracts last week, before both Platts and ICE issued statements clarifying their plans.ICE also said in the letter it was surprised that Platts had chosen to add U.S. crude to the benchmark, without consulting on the addition of oil from Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup field. That crude is heavier and more sulfurous than those currently included in Dated Brent, making its addition trickier, Platts said.(Updates with Johan Sverdrup detail in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.