U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    -10.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,464.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,095.25
    -58.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.80
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.30
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.44
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1650
    +0.0380 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    30.91
    +0.41 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8810
    +0.0660 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.64
    +8.09 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.12
    -3.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.24
    -8.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Host Defense® Products are Powered by Mushroom Mycelium - NO FILLERS!*

·3 min read

OLYMPIA, Wash. , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - has proudly focused on mushroom mycelium since the 1990's when founder, Paul Stamets, created a dietary supplement line. All Host Defense products use a mycelium-based formula that has been extensively researched and contain a unique matrix of mushroom mycelium with enzymatically-converted organic brown rice substrate, 'cultured' together - with no fillers! This mycelium and myceliated rice work together to support a variety of body systems for overall wellness.*

There are no ‘fillers’ used in any Host Defense products. Rather, both the mushroom mycelium and the fermented rice substrate used in all of their products - including capsules, powders, extracts, and drink mixes - have been researched, tested, and shown to offer health-supporting benefits.*
There are no ‘fillers’ used in any Host Defense products. Rather, both the mushroom mycelium and the fermented rice substrate used in all of their products - including capsules, powders, extracts, and drink mixes - have been researched, tested, and shown to offer health-supporting benefits.*

Host Defense uses mushroom mycelium and the fermented substrate as the foundation for all their products!

There's a lot of misinformation in the mushroom industry about the use of mycelium because of the substrate required to grow it. However, there is a fundamental difference between a SUBSTRATE and a FILLER. Based on years of scientific research, Fungi Perfecti uses mushroom mycelium as the foundation for all of the products in the Host Defense® Mushrooms™ line - including capsules, powder, extracts, and drink mixes!

A 'filler' is an additive, or an ingredient that either serves to add bulk or weight to the end product, but that has no discernible health benefit. There are no 'fillers' used in Host Defense products. Rather, both the mushroom mycelium and the fermented rice substrate in their supplements have been researched, tested, and shown to offer health-supporting benefits.*

Host Defense® mushroom mycelium is grown on an organic brown rice substrate that is fundamentally converted as the mycelium consumes, cultures, and transforms the rice into a fermented, myceliated, nearly inextricable matrix. As is the case with other well-known fermented foods - think tempeh, yogurt, and kombucha - the process of fermentation completely transforms the substrate. Independently collected data shows that the myceliated rice is transformed into an immunologically active superfood that complements the health-supporting compounds of the mycelium.*

Regarding their use of mushroom mycelium, Paul Stamets, founder and Chief Science Officer said,
"Just as milk is not a filler to yogurt, the substrate is not a filler for mycelium. The mycelium ferments the rice substrate into a powerful form that supports our immune system. And having collected and tested hundreds of strains, we have isolated the ones which stand out for their exceptional activity. I am proud of our 10 full-time research team members, including 5 PhD's who publish frequently in scientific journals. This distinguishes us from all others: we publish our research on mycelium - validating the many benefits of our mycelium-based products. Stay tuned for many more articles we will be publishing. We are continually inspired and excited by the results. Our commitment to human and planetary health is built upon the intelligence of nature - from the mycelium that gives birth to healthy ecosystems, including the ecosystem within us.
"The science is solid. Mycelium works!*"

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti® has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC)
For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/host-defense-products-are-powered-by-mushroom-mycelium---no-fillers-301654275.html

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly CEO talks innovation, real estate and plans for the Bay Area

    The company formally opened its second Gateway Labs facility in South San Francisco, in the same building as its Loxo at Lilly cancer drug unit.

  • Some people really are more attractive to mosquitoes, and scientists now know why

    Some people really are mosquito magnets and produce chemicals on their skin which attract the blood-sucking insects, scientists have found.

  • Interstellar object 'Oumuamua still puzzling scientists 5 years after discovery

    Five years after spotting 'Oumuamua, the first known object from beyond our solar system passing through, scientists are still figuring out what the strange object says about planetary systems.

  • Blockchain Technology Could Be ‘Massive Disruptor’ for TradFi, Says Franklin Templeton CEO

    Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of the capital markets giant, joined CoinDesk TV live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 in New York City to discuss the firm’s outlook on blockchain technology and the launch of its crypto-focused separately managed accounts.

  • Webb Telescope Shows the Pillars of Creation Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before

    The Webb Space Telescope has just imaged what might be its most iconic target yet: the Pillars of Creation, a monumental arm of the Eagle Nebula.

  • This is What Happened After Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Hit the Earth, New Study Reveals

    A stunning video simulation shows what happened to Earth after the massive asteroid strike that wiped out the dinosaurs, based on findings from a new study led by the University of Michigan. That miles-wide asteroid hit the planet 66 million years ago, and the researchers' findings make it clear why the dinosaurs were no match for the outer-space interloper. Read on to see the video and find out just how powerful scientists say the asteroid was. 1 Tsunami Everywhere, All At Once The asteroid, na

  • Rand Paul’s ignorance of ‘pure science’ research leads to his abuse of Anthony Fauci

    OpEd: Watching Rand Paul trying to assassinate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reputation reminded me of watching a used car salesman filibustering God.

  • Ginkgo Bioworks closes $83 million deal for Bayer's West Sac lab

    Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has closed its $83 million deal with Bayer AG to take over its West Sacramento Bayer Crop Science biologics research and development site.

  • Lab-made COVID-19 hybrid sparks controversy

    The hybrid consists of the omicron variant's spike protein attached to the original virus

  • Webb takes Hubble's "Pillars of Creation" to new heights

    The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope takes one of Hubble's most famous images to new heights.

  • Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann Answered Questions from Native Students, Indigenous Media in Live Interview from Space Station

    This afternoon, Nicole Aunapu Mann (Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes), the first Indigenous woman to be launched into space, answered questions from Native American media outlets and Indigenous school children in a live-streamed in-flight interview from the International Space Station. The interview was conducted by Associated Press Aerospace writer Marcia Dunn from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. In answering questions solicited from various Native media outlets and tribal schools, Mann spoke of viewing Earth from space, her career path, and drawing strength from the blessings of her family.

  • China Created the Most Detailed Map of the Moon Ever

    Chinese scientists released the most detailed and up to date map of the Moon, which shows the age and formation of the entire lunar surface.

  • NASA Reveals New Pictures From the James Webb Space Telescope

    The latest images from the James Webb Space Telescope will help astronomers better understand the universe. And they're stunning to look at.

  • Investment in space continues to drop, but some sectors more resilient than others, report finds

    Private investment in space continues to be battered by larger macro-economic trends, like high interest rates and inflation, but not all sectors of the space industry are affected equally, a new report from New York-based VC firm Space Capital found. While broader market conditions are disproportionately affecting funding in deep tech — which includes high capex industries like launch and "emerging industries" (think private space stations and orbital debris mitigation) — geospatial intelligence and remote sensing companies are well positioned to withstand these trends, the quarterly report found. Overall, $3.4 billion was invested in 79 space companies this quarter, representing a 44% decline from the same period last year.

  • Remembering Enterprise: The Test Shuttle That Never Flew to Space

    Prior to the inaugural launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1981, NASA conducted a series of performance tests with a prototype known as Enterprise. Named for the fictional Star Trek vessel, Enterprise provided our first glimpse of what a future spaceship might actually look like.

  • Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today

    What happened Shares of small-cap gene therapy company Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) popped by as much as 87% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is racing higher this morning in response to an all-cash buyout agreement with pharma heavyweight Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

  • A new type of material called a mechanical neural network can learn and change its physical properties to create adaptable, strong structures

    This connection of springs is a new type of material that can change shape and learn new properties. Jonathan Hopkins, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea A new type of material can learn and improve its ability to deal with unexpected forces thanks to a unique lattice structure with connections of variable stiffness, as described in a new paper by my colleagues and me. Architected materials – like this 3D lattice – get their properties not fr

  • Nasa just mapped the corpse of a giant exploded star

    A new X-ray observatory is opening a window on the radioactive remains of the most massive explosions in the universe

  • Adobe's AI prototype pastes objects into photos while adding realistic lighting and shadows

    Every year at Adobe Max, Adobe shows off what it calls "Sneaks," R&D projects that might -- or might not -- find their way into commercial products someday. Project Clever Composites (as Adobe's calling it) leverages AI for automatic image compositing. To be more specific, it automatically predicts an object's scale, determining where the best place might be to insert it in an image before normalizing the object's colors, estimating the lighting conditions and generating shadows in line with the image's aesthetic.

  • Patagonia condor repopulation drive faces wind farm threat

    It was a sunny morning when about 200 people trudged up a hill in Argentina's southern Patagonia region with a singular mission: free two Andean condors that had been born in captivity. The emotion in the air was palpable as conservationists got ready for a moment that so many had been working toward for months. Preliminary plans for a massive wind farm that could be located in the Somuncura Plateau to feed a green hydrogen project is putting at risk a three-decade-long effort to repopulate Patagonia’s Atlantic coast with a bird that is classified as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.