U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -7.83 (-7.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.20
    -41.60 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2900
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,377.86
    +671.48 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.49
    +16.23 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Appointments of Deanne Brand and Padmanabh Yardi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HST
Host Hotels &amp; Resorts, Inc.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), announced the appointments of Deanne Brand to senior vice president, strategy & analytics, and treasurer and Padmanabh Yardi to senior vice president, information technology.

Ms. Brand is responsible for driving the direction-setting corporate strategy, as well as leading the organizational enterprise analytics function. She will serve as a critical advisor on strategic market intelligence analytics and research used to deliver enhanced business outcomes and implement customized asset-level initiatives designed to capture specific business opportunities. She also will serve as our treasurer, and therefore be a key point of contact with external banking and finance parties and will manage and address financial risks to ensure our financial flexibility and optimized financial performance.

Mr. Yardi is responsible for leading all of information technology and digital strategy, as well as leading the development and implementation of strategic and innovative technology solutions that will drive incremental EBITDA. He will also ensure the delivery of IT services, infrastructure, cybersecurity and capabilities across the enterprise and provide primary leadership of driving monetization and innovation across the business as it relates to technology initiatives.

Host Hotels & Resorts’ Chief Financial Officer Sourav Ghosh said, “We are thrilled to welcome Deanne and Padmanabh to our senior team. Deanne brings deep knowledge and experience in capital markets, corporate finance and treasury and Padmanabh brings extensive technology expertise in the hospitality industry. Both are extremely accomplished, skilled and well-respected executives within the lodging industry. They will be valuable additions to our leadership team and significant contributors to our business going forward.”

About Deanne Brand
Ms. Brand was most recently employed by Park Hotels & Resorts as their senior vice president and treasurer where she was responsible for capital markets, corporate finance, long-term strategic planning, treasury and insurance functions. Previously, she held senior level corporate finance positions at Hilton Worldwide, Inc. where she was responsible for project finance oversight for the execution of Hilton’s debt and targeted M&A transactions related to its domestic owned, leased and joint venture real estate assets; corporate and asset-specific debt instruments monitoring; evaluation, structuring and execution of project-specific investments to help the development team secure new management contracts and franchises; and capital markets support for Hilton’s strategic initiatives including restructuring the balance sheet in preparation for the spin off transactions that occurred in 2017.

About Padmanabh Yardi
Mr. Yardi spent more than 21 years with Marriott International, and, most recently, served as global vice president, enterprise application development & operations support at Marriott International, where he was responsible for technology development and operations across disperse geographical locations including cloud and digital strategies and product roadmaps for these locations. Additionally, he held several senior-level positions within information technology including leadership assignments in areas such as information technology strategy and planning, product management, architecture and application development as well as technology revenue platforms and analytics. Prior to joining Marriott International, he was technology program manager for Airline Tariff Publication Company and was a software engineer for Reed Technology and Information Services.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 44,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint venture. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

SOURAV GHOSH

JAIME MARCUS

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

(240) 744-5267

(240) 744-5117

ir@hosthotels.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • Stocks near session highs as investors await Fed rate decision, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, as well as looking at Nasdaq leaders, Nvidia, and Hycroft Mining after AMC's decision to buy a 22% stake in it.