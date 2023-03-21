U.S. markets closed

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on May 4, 2023

·1 min read
Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number

888-506-0062

International Toll Number

973-528-0011

Access Code

746646

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 4, 2023, until Saturday, June 3, 2023, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through August 4, 2023. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number

877-481-4010

International Toll Number

919-882-2331

Passcode

47871

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com


