Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on May 4, 2023
BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market close.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:
Conference Call:
USA Toll Free Number
888-506-0062
International Toll Number
973-528-0011
Access Code
746646
A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 4, 2023, until Saturday, June 3, 2023, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through August 4, 2023. Replay access information is as follows:
Replay:
USA Toll Free Number
877-481-4010
International Toll Number
919-882-2331
Passcode
47871
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
SOURAV GHOSH
JAIME MARCUS