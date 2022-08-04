U.S. markets closed

Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Second Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Host Hotels &amp; Resorts, Inc.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today provided an updated investor presentation for second quarter 2022 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,300 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH

JAIME MARCUS

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

(240) 744-5267

(240) 744-5117

 

ir@hosthotels.com


