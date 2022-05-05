U.S. markets closed

Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
·1 min read
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today provided an updated investor presentation for first quarter 2022 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,300 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com


    In less than a week, fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is expected to report its Q1 earnings. And would you like to know beforehand what should investors expect SoFi will say? Then you're in luck. Turns out, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev has some thoughts on that score. Writing in a pre-earnings note, Dolev starts out by noting that SoFi has guided investors to expect that it will report sales of $1.47 billion over the course of this year. Working off that number, most analysts estimate tha