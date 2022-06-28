Need to host a remote work conference? Here's how to set up a meeting on Zoom

Zoom is a staple in many workplaces, classrooms and bonding experiences. The company grew during the pandemic as a service many used to facilitate online meetings. As of December 2020, Zoom had 350 million daily meeting participants. Whether for a professional obligation or a movie night with friends, it can help to know how to schedule a Zoom meeting. You can either use the Zoom application, web portal or the app on Android and iOS. Zoom also has a separate service for the government.

Here are the steps to set up a meeting, according to Zoom Support.

If you haven’t already, create a Zoom account and download the Zoom application on your device. Open the application and click on the “Schedule” button with a calendar on it. Enter the settings you want for the meeting. Enter the meeting name in the “Topic” section.

Enter a start and end time for your meeting, this is where you can change the time zone if it differs from your computer’s time zone.

Choose whether you want the meeting to be reoccurring. Select the automatically generated “Meeting ID” or a “Personal Meeting ID.” Choose the “Security” settings for the meeting. Enter a meeting passcode for participants to enter before joining the meeting.

Enable the “Waiting Room” if you want participants to have a holding area before entering the meeting.

Check “Only authenticated users can join” to only allow signed-in users to join. Choose video settings for the host or the participants. You can have cameras on or off. Select a calendar to add the meeting to and send invites to participants. Set up advanced settings. Click “Save” to finalize settings and open your chosen calendar to add the meeting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to set up a Zoom meeting on your computer