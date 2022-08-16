HostColor announced Dedicated Cloud IaaS in the U.S., Canada, and the UK

Host Color LLC

HostColor.com announced Dedicated Cloud infrastructure services based on VMware ESXi, Proxmox, and Linux Containers virtualization technologies, available in 17 U.S., Canada, and UK data centers.

HC DCIaaS

HostColor.com announced Dedicated Cloud infrastructure services based on VMware ESXi, Proxmox, and Linux Containers virtualization technologies, available in 17 U.S., Canada, and UK data centers.

South Bend, Indiana, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud service provider HostColor.com (HC) announced that it now offers Dedicated Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (DCIaaS) based on VMware ESXi, Proxmox, and Linux Containers (LXC) virtualization technologies. The DCIaaS can be used by any organization for the deployment of custom-built, standards-based Private, Public or Hybrid technology infrastructure.

The cloud service provider delivers self-managed and fully managed DCIaaS from data centers located in 17 U.S., Canadian, and UK major metropolitan markets - Ashburn, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bend, Oregon; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles and Santa Clara, California; Miami, Florida; Newark, New Jersey; New York, NY; Seattle, Washington; Toronto, Ontario; Vancouver, British Columbia, and London, UK.

HostColor's Dedicated Cloud infrastructure services have fixed monthly costs that do not rise depending on the resource usage. The Cloud IaaS users pay a flat monthly fee for a certain amount of dedicated computing resources – processor (CPU), memory (RAM), and data storage (SSD, NMVe, or HDD) and a specific bandwidth quota on a 1-gigabit or 10-gigabit internet port. The cloud service provider does not charge clients for DNS zones, DNS queries, or for each 1 GB data transfer. Unlike the services offered by the so-called "Major Clouds", HostColor's dedicated public or private cloud IaaS services come with free infrastructure support.

"We save an enormous amount of money on data transfer, computing resource usage, and technical support to the SMBs that choose to use HostColor's Dedicated Cloud services, instead of IaaS on any of the so-called "major clouds". HC's DCIaaS features a fairly large, clearly-defined bandwidth quota, instead of charging them for each GB data transfer. If any organization needs to use 80 TB data transfer per month, for example, HostColor saves it eight thousand dollars per year on average for data transfer, DNS records, DNS queries, and technical support", says Dimitar Avramov, HostColor's co-founder and CEO. He adds that “Bandwidth” is the amount of data that can be transferred at one time, while "Data Transfer" is the actual amount of data transferred.

Story continues

HostColor's Public and Private Dedicated Cloud services start with a guaranteed bandwidth quota of 100 Mbps or 250 Mbps, depending on the data center location.The company's DCIaaS customers, connected to a 1 Gbps internet port, who use a 250 Mbps bandwidth quota, can transfer 80 TB of data per month. If they choose to use a full 1-gigabit bandwidth port they can push 324 TB data transfer per month. Those who have a dedicated cloud connected to a 10-gigabit internet port with a 2 Gbps bandwidth quota can transfer 648 TB of data in a 30-day period.

HostColor has recently announced the availability of New York Dedicated Server hosting services connected to 10-gigabit Internet ports. They are delivered from the data centers – Teleport, Staten Island, and DataBank, New Jersey. The 10-gigabit server plans start with a 2 Gbps bandwidth allowance and can be scaled up to a full 10 GbE internet connection.



According to the market intelligence firm IDC “Dedicated Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (DCIaaS) solutions deliver compute and/or storage resources dedicated to an individual customer that are deployed on customer premises and consumed as a service.” IDC explains that “his model is essentially a dedicated version of a publicly available cloud offering, modified to run on-premises or in a specially certified colocation environment”. The market intelligence firm also explains that the cloud service providers retain full ownership of all underlying infrastructure hardware and software and are completely responsible for delivery, maintenance, updating, and ultimate disposal of the asset when the subscription is terminated.

About

HostColor.com is a global IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company has its own virtual data centers, a capacity for provisioning dedicated servers and colocation services in 50 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary HostColorEurope.com operates Cloud infrastructure and delivers dedicated hosting services in 19 European counties.

Media Contact: Dimitar Avramov



Host Color LLC pr@hostcolor.com







Host Color PR is powered by Kiss PR Press Release Distribution Company for Startups



Attachment



