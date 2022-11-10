U.S. markets closed

HostColor Launched Web Portal With New Cloud And Dedicated Servers

·2 min read
Cloud IaaS provider HostColor (HC) launched a revamped IT services portal with new Cloud IaaS and Bare-Metal Dedicated Servers offerings.

Cloud IaaS provider HostColor (HC) launched a revamped IT services portal with new Cloud IaaS and Bare-Metal Dedicated Servers offerings.
South Bend, Indiana, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC) announced a new IT service portal and major additions to its Public Cloud Server and Dedicated Hosting service portfolio. They are created to help SMBs to take control over their IT infrastructure in the rapidly changing cloud service market. HC has defined two Cloud infrastructure service priorities - "Localization of the Cloud services" and "Increased bandwidth rate at fixed monthly cost".

Cloud Service Localization

HostColor is coming closer to millions of SMBs who do business on 3 continents - North America, Europe, and Asia by opening Cloud IaaS delivery centers in many local markets. The company delivers US Dedicated Server Hosting and Cloud services from Ashburn, Atlanta, Bend (Oregon), Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Santa Clara, South Bend (Indiana), and Seattle.

In Europe, the HC's branch - HostColorEurope.com - delivers IT services from 22 data centers including in London, UK; Amsterdam and Hague, The Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Paris, France; Luxembourg; Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Germany; Vienna, Austria; Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza, Spain; Milan, Italy; Prague, Czech Republic; Bratislava, Slovakia; Bucharest, Romania; Sofia, Bulgaria; Athens, Greece.

The HC's Asian Cloud service locations feature Bangkok, Thailand; Hong Kong; Jakarta, Indonesia; New Delhi, Mumbai, India; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Seoul, Korea; Tokyo, Japan.

More Bandwidth, Fixed Cost

HostColor.com has launched Bare-Metal Servers & Dedicated Clouds with network bandwidth quotas of 250 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 10Gbps Dedicated Servers. According to HC, this makes it possible for SMBs to use Public, Public, and Hybrid Dedicated Clouds under a transparent data transfer model, and to avoid the obscure measurement and billing of the internet traffic.

"Our main focus is to help SMBs to address the growing dependence on the so-called major clouds. Many of the businesses who moved their IT infrastructure to any of the hyperscalers, lured by an "increased quality" and high availability of technology services, experience a number of issues - skyrocketing monthly bills for internet access to their public cloud and private apps, higher costs for technical support, increased IT infrastructure management effort, defacto lock-in of their infrastructure due to the high costs of data transfer, and growing data privacy concerns" says HostColor.com CEO Dimitar Avramov. He adds that when it comes to the structure of the services and billing, the business models of the major technology clouds feature a complete lack of transparency. All these result in significant loss of money for SMBs that vary from a couple of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars on annual basis, depending on the services they use.

About HostColor

HostColor.com is a global IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company has its own virtual data centers, a capacity for provisioning dedicated servers and colocation services in 50 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary HostColorEurope.com operates Cloud infrastructure and delivers dedicated hosting services in 19 European counties.


Media Contact: Host Color LLC | 5743672393


Attachment


