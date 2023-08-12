Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hostelworld Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = €1.0m ÷ (€96m - €33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Hostelworld Group has an ROCE of 1.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Hostelworld Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hostelworld Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of returns that Hostelworld Group is generating are raising some concerns. The company used to generate 6.5% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. In addition to that, Hostelworld Group is now employing 55% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 35%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 1.6%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Hostelworld Group is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 50% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Hostelworld Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

