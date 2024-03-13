Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) shareholders have earned a 22% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shareholders have seen the share price rise 82% over three years, well in excess of the market return (1.0%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 11%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Hostelworld Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Hostelworld Group's revenue trended up 48% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 22% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Hostelworld Group on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Hostelworld Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hostelworld Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hostelworld Group you should be aware of.

