Hostelworld Group plc's (LON:HSW) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hostelworld Group plc's (LON:HSW) future prospects. Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of €17m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €10m, the UK£146m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Hostelworld Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Hostelworld Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €4.1m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 87% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Hostelworld Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 38% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

