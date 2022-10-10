U.S. markets closed

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market to grow by USD 186.39 Bn by 2026, Increasing demand for cloud-based services- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hosting infrastructure services market, operating in the Information Technology industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 186.39 billion, at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT, and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 46% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, segment 2, led the growth under the segment 2 name. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • End-user

  • Geographic

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hosting infrastructure services market report covers the following areas:

  • Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Size

  • Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Trends

  • Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Hosting Infrastructure Services Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hosting infrastructure services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hosting infrastructure services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hosting infrastructure services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hosting infrastructure services market, vendors

Related Reports

IoT Analytics Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IoT analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%.

Shared Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The shared services market share is expected to increase by USD 123.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.77%.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

$186.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.6 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.8 GoDaddy Inc.

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 Lumen Technologies Inc.

  • 10.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.12 Rackspace Technology Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

