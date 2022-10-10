Hosting Infrastructure Services Market to grow by USD 186.39 Bn by 2026, Increasing demand for cloud-based services- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hosting infrastructure services market, operating in the Information Technology industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 186.39 billion, at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT, and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 46% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, segment 2, led the growth under the segment 2 name. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Geographic

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hosting infrastructure services market report covers the following areas:

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Size

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Trends

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Industry Analysis

Story continues

This study identifies the rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Hosting Infrastructure Services Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist hosting infrastructure services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hosting infrastructure services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hosting infrastructure services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hosting infrastructure services market, vendors

Related Reports

IoT Analytics Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IoT analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%.

Shared Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The shared services market share is expected to increase by USD 123.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.77%.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $186.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 AT and T Inc.

10.6 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.8 GoDaddy Inc.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Lumen Technologies Inc.

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

10.12 Rackspace Technology Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hosting-infrastructure-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-186-39-bn-by-2026--increasing-demand-for-cloud-based-services--technavio-301643602.html

SOURCE Technavio