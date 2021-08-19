U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.75
    -29.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,649.00
    -238.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,752.75
    -96.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,129.20
    -25.80 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.78
    -1.68 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +5.01 (+27.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,319.04
    -833.30 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.73
    -17.96 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.15
    -113.17 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Hostinger Starts Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments Via CoinGate

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostinger, the well-known web hosting company, has entered into a partnership with CoinGate - one of the largest cryptocurrency payment services providers - and will continue accepting cryptocurrency payments for their services.

Hostinger, the well-known web hosting company, has entered into a partnership with CoinGate - one of the largest cryptocurrency payment services providers - and will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for their services. This is another step toward growing crypto adoption, as more big-name companies are entering the crypto industry. (PRNewsfoto/CoinGate)
Hostinger, the well-known web hosting company, has entered into a partnership with CoinGate - one of the largest cryptocurrency payment services providers - and will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for their services. This is another step toward growing crypto adoption, as more big-name companies are entering the crypto industry. (PRNewsfoto/CoinGate)

Hostinger will leverage one of CoinGate's key strengths - a wide variety of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more than 50 others digital assets. The abundance of various currencies will let Hostinger broaden its crypto customer base, and receive cross-border payments from users all around the world.

With this new partnership, Hostinger hopes to improve the quality and functionality of its services for customers who pay in cryptocurrencies. The market value of cryptocurrencies is currently about 1.8 trillion. Hostinger's services are particularly popular with cryptocurrency enthusiasts and are one of the most sought-after services among CoinGate users.

Commenting on this partnership with CoinGate, Hostinger's Head of Payments Gediminas Griška stated, "CoinGate gives everything we expect from a crypto payment provider. There is a vast selection of cryptocurrencies, an easy payment flow with all the details needed for the customers to complete transactions. Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular, we believe it is important to offer them to our customers. While the crypto world might be a bit complicated, choosing the right partner is necessary. Not only do we have the option to offer different types of cryptocurrencies via CoinGate, but we are also able to control the volatility risk by converting crypto to fiat instantly."

Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO of CoinGate, added:

"The fundamental idea of cryptocurrency is erasing the burden of cross-border payments. In the world of ecommerce that was a missing piece for way too long. Independently of where the shoppers are coming from - one single payment integration allows to collect payments seamlessly. Hostinger is a company that became a global phenomenon. Therefore it's a huge opportunity for CoinGate to demonstrate how well we can help our partner to increase payment flows, decrease shopper friction, and improve conversions."

The option to pay with cryptocurrency will be available for all Hostinger locales, including .com, .es, and many others.

Hostinger offers a world class website hosting platform to over 29 million users in 178 countries. In 2020, Bitcatcha.com recognized Hostinger as the fastest growing web hosting company in the world.

CoinGate is an award-winning payment solutions for companies that want to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hostinger-starts-accepting-cryptocurrency-payments-via-coingate-301358267.html

SOURCE CoinGate

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Liquid Exchange Hacked, $74M in Crypto Siphoned Off

    While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined, the value taken in bitcoin, ether, XRP, and tron could be upwards of $74 million.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NVDA earnings call for the period ending August 1, 2021.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Apple Seeing Surging China iPhone Demand, Analyst Says

    IPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, while China’s own handset vendors saw just a 27% increase, writes Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty,

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • New Dogecoin Foundation Considers HQ In 'Crypto-Friendly' Liechtenstein: Report

    What Happened: The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization aiming to support the development of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ecosystem, is planning to open its headquarters in Liechtenstein. The core team of the Foundation, which includes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's legal and financial advisor Jared Birchall, told Decrypt. Other key members of the Foundation are Ross Nicoll, Michi Lumin, Timothy Stebbing, Gary Lachance, and

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • QuantGate Announces Release of Pilot 2.0, a Major Upgrade in the Development of Solutions for Trading Apps and Digital Wallets

    Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce, that the company has completed a major rewrite of architecture and computer intelligence for the delivery of the new Pilot trading application. Pilot 2.0 architecture is built off the same Enterprise based platform and deep ...

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Snap Engages Users And Advertisers With Their Push Into Augmented Reality

    The app was introduced in 2011. It enables users to send photos and videos to other Snapchat users, with various gimmicks that employ augmented reality.

  • 25 Top-Rated Tech Gadgets From Amazon Customers Found So Useful and Innovative

    Whether you're looking to revamp your entertainment setup, treat yourself to a voice assistant and create the ultimate smart home, or just want to level up your daily routine, a few innovative tech finds from Amazon can do wonders. From smart plugs and outlet systems to Alexa-enabled devices and even wireless chargers, Amazon has pages and pages of cool yet fun gadgets you never knew you needed. We rounded up the coolest, top-rated gadgets on Amazon so that you can live in the year 3000.

  • Autonomous Vehicles: Partnership for Progress in Image Sensing

    As vehicles progress from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to becoming fully autonomous, a key technology enabler will be the advanced sensors that allow these vehicles to sense the world ...

  • Apple Sees Delay In Its Shift Away From China Due To COVID-19: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is slowing plans to shift production from China to Vietnam as governments tighten border controls to contain outbreaks of new variants of the coronavirus, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to start mass production of its latest AirPods earphones in China instead of Vietnam as previously planned. Apple reportedly still aims to move around 20% of new AirPods production to Vietnam at some point i

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • AppLovin Needs to Build a Base, So Don't Fall in Love With It Yet

    The charts of the provider of a monetization platform for app developers are not sending bullish signals at present.

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • Google Unveils New Pixel Phone: 4 Must-See Takeaways

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced a new smartphone on Tuesday: the Pixel 5a. The latest Pixel device rounds out the company's new smartphone lineup, as Google already teased its higher-end Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro earlier this month. Despite what may appear to be aggressive efforts from Alphabet to beef up its smartphone business, it's still a small part of the online search juggernaut's overall business.

  • Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach

    The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver's licenses or other identification of just over 40 million people who applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday. The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers who pay monthly for phone service also appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised, it said.