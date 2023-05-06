Hostmore Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Acquires 110% More Stock \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David Lis, the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) recently shelled out UK£75k to buy stock, at UK£0.16 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 110%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hostmore

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Gavin Manson for UK£151k worth of shares, at about UK£0.44 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.19. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Hostmore insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about UK£0.23 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Hostmore Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Hostmore insiders own about UK£3.5m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Hostmore Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Hostmore insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Hostmore.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

