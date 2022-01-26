U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Hot Chili Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Christian Easterday, Chief Executive Officer, Hot Chili Limited. ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") (TSXV: HCH) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Hot Chili Limited is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location – low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity.The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 391Mt grading 0.52% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 1.7 Mt Cu, 1.5 Moz Au, 4.2 Moz Ag, and 37 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 334Mt grading 0.44% CuEq containing 1.2Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au, 5.6 Moz Ag and 27 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of 0.25% CuEq.The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.

Date: Wednesday January 26, 2022

