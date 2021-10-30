U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,309.20
    -934.31 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Hot New Crypto Currency $KODI Is Giving Away a Brand New Electric Vehicle in One of Their NFT Packs That Are Soon to Be on Sale

·3 min read

CAPE CORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / In the biggest prize giveaway the Binance Smart Chain Network has ever seen, new cryptocurrency on the block Kodi Coin ($KODI), is making waves by giving away the world's most popular electric vehicle to one lucky individual. They are doing this to celebrate their NFT marketplace launch that will be happening on November 16th, 2021 through their partners at Mint State Crypto.

Along with the new car, Kodi is giving away three vacation packages valued at $2000 a piece; and 8 next-gen video game consoles. The total prize value of their giveaway is approximately $50,000.

The best part about their massive giveaway is you don't necessarily need to be a $KODI holder to participate. If you can get your hands on one of their highly sought after NFT packs, you'll have a 1 in 3500 chance of winning the vehicle. However, if you want to be eligible for a prize, you must be holding at least 1 million $KODI tokens. With each pack containing 3 Kodi NFT's, they are selling at approximately 0.5 BNB (at present BNB value upon writing this) and are currently open for presale purchases here:

https://kodicoin.com/nft-whitelist-form/

They have NFT's that are both 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional holographic, ranging through eight different categories via: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra Rare, Legendary, Ultra Legendary, and Near Impossible. The prizes themselves will come in the form of an NFT and be categorized as a Legendary and above (depending on the prize). Perks do pertain to actual holders of their cryptocurrency, as the more $KODI you hold, the greater your probability increases of drawing one of the rarer NFT's in your pack.

Giving prizes away to their community isn't new for Kodi. They have a daily ‘Games & Prizes' segment on their Telegram channel where holders can win BNB crypto through a variety of different games and contests. Part of what makes a project like theirs successful isn't just the utility and tokenomics they bring, but the amount of community engagement they are able to generate. And it would appear that Kodi is on their way to setting an entirely new standard in the space.

While there is still a looming issue of scams and overall illegitimacy in the decentralized crypto space, projects like Kodi Coin are coming in and showcasing the massive potential it can have. Bringing forth a utility in the form of an Advertisement Agency, the team at Kodi is giving decentralized crypto investors reason to believe that high valued projects do exist in the space and even more are on the way.

About Kodi Coin

Kodi is a utility token that carries with it a use case via their subsidiary company called ‘Pitch'. Pitch is an Advertisement Agency that is a one stop shop for all of a project's marketing and advertising needs. They operate predominantly in the crypto space but are looking to expand out into the fiat world in the near future. Revenue earned through Pitch is divided with 66.66% being used for airdrops for $KODI holders via their native token and the remaining 33.33% put towards marketing funds. The token itself offers investors tokenomics that enable passive income earning through rewards in BNB by simply holding $KODI in their crypto wallet.

Learn more by visiting their website and following them on social media:

Main Website: https://kodicoin.com
Pitch Agency: https://pitchit.agency
Telegram: https://t.me/kodicoinofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kodi_Coin
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kodicoin/
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/kodicoin/
NFT Whitelist Form: https://kodicoin.com/nft-whitelist-form/

Media Contact:

Kodi Coin
hello@kodicoin.com

SOURCE: Kodi Coin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670463/Hot-New-Crypto-Currency-KODI-Is-Giving-Away-a-Brand-New-Electric-Vehicle-in-One-of-Their-NFT-Packs-That-Are-Soon-to-Be-on-Sale

