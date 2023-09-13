Hot dog gummies? These 3 classic foods are now available as Halloween candy

When it comes to Halloween candy, most kids have come to expect the basics like M&Ms, Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and Tootsie Rolls.

But this year Kraft Heinz can expect to turn some heads with its new candy options for this year's spooky season.

In a partnership with sweets manufacturer Frankford Candy, the food giant is planning to release three new gummy candies based on Kraft Mac & Cheese noodles, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and Claussen pickles.

The company describes the gummies as a "sweet twist on their classic offerings."

The sweets are certainly eye-catching. The mac and cheese noodles, the hot dogs and the pickles all look like tiny versions of their giant counterparts. The hot dogs even come with buns and condiments.

Mixed 40-count Kraft Heinz Variety Packs with all three flavors are rolling out through this month for $7.99 at retailers nationwide, including Walgreens, Target, Meijer, Big Lots, Supervalu, and more. A smaller 30-count bag will also be sold at Family Dollar and Dollar General in the seasonal candy sections.

For those who are true mac and cheese diehards, individual boxes of just the Kraft Mac & Cheese gummies will become available year-round at Walmart, Five Below and Amazon for $4.

All of the products can also be found on the Frankford website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kraft Heinz releases 3 new head-turning Halloween candy flavors