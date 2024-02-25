Hot dogs to steaks: What a new Cape Cod restaurant merger means for six eateries involved

The owners who merged six Cape Cod food businesses this month say they want big-company benefits for their 200-plus employees while keeping the small-town feel for which Cape Cod restaurants are known.

“A lot of people feel like it’s (hospitality/food service) a dead-end job. Here, at Coastal Hospitality, part of it is to be able to grow through different positions at different places,” said Michael Martir, owner with his wife, Libby Martir, of The Doghouse and One-Stop Market & Deli in Dennis Port.

In addition to creating career paths, he said, the merger will allow collective purchasing power for food and other supplies, while providing the numbers needed to offer employee benefits like group health insurance.

The Doghouse and One-Stop Market have merged with Pate’s Restaurant, The Chatham Cut, Chapin’s Bayside on Taunton Avenue in Dennis and a sixth food business being developed to open this summer at the site of the former Cumberland Farms, 859 Main St. in Chatham.

The six properties under the Coastal Hospitality umbrella. Top left to right: Doghouse Lower County Road, Dennis Port; The Chatham Cut Restaurant, Main Street Chatham; One Stop Market Lower County Road, Dennis Port. Bottom left to right: Property at 859 Main St., Chatham; Pate's Restaurant Main Street, Chatham; Chapin's Bayside Taunton Avenue, Dennis

Martir is now CEO, chief strategist and managing partner for Coastal Hospitality.

“We have named him interim CEO and we are lucky to have him,” said Jim Peterson, noting Martir’s experience in restaurants, from cooking to crafting a social media presence.

The Doghouse grew 30% year over year during COVID and kept the same prices for two summers while the business built a "culture centered on employees," Martir said. The Doghouse website promises expansion soon.

Peterson said he would not rule out having Coastal Hospitality open another The Doghouse elsewhere.

Pate’s chef Anthony Silvestri, who was at The Ocean House for 17 years before coming to Pate’s in 2020, will assume an executive chef role with Coastal Hospitality.

Silvestri said no widespread menu changes are planned at any of the restaurants or the bakery at One Stop Market. But, he said, having a single ordering system that buys supplies for all of the eateries should cut costs and enable chefs to explore new dishes.

Asked about his favorite dish at Pate’s, the Chatham restaurant working to open year-round, Silvestri named Seafood Pan Roast ($40) with pancetta, shrimp, scallops and lobster in a basil black pepper cream sauce over pappardelle pasta.

Savings to be found in bulk buying

Even though the Coastal Hospitality restaurants are very different ― from a whimsical hot dog stand to a high-end steakhouse ― Silvestri said there are still supplies, like paper goods and takeout containers, used by all.

“I’ll be traveling to each place and doing the coordinating part of it for all six in all the departments,” Silvestri said. “The strength would be the buying power we can generate.”

Martir, who previously worked supplying Smithfield Pork products to U.S. restaurants, said there are definitely savings in bulk buying.

Despite the shared purchasing and the career path development, Martir said each business will operate independently and maintain its own profit-and-loss status.

Peterson said he and his partners were drawn to the idea of the Coastal Hospitality merger because they shared many of the same philosophies the Martirs used in their Dennis Port businesses.

The Martirs started a program to help their young employees – most 16 to 22 – save for a downpayment for a home. Silvestri said the Chatham/Dennis businesses recently bought a 33-bed hotel to house summer help.

Martir said seasonal employees at The Doghouse have been loyal, returning each summer. He points to the hot dog restaurant’s employee of the month program in which managers make nominations but staffers do the voting. When someone is chosen, the reward is personalized – golf clubs or a VR headset are examples – to the winner’s taste.

“I purchased The Doghouse to create an employee-centric business,” said Martir. “If we don’t make the employee number one, ultimately it will be the diner who suffers.”

Gwenn Friss is the editor of CapeWeek and covers entertainment, restaurants and the arts. Contact her at gfriss@capecodonline.com. Follow her or X, formerly Twitter: @dailyrecipeCCT

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Pate's, Chapin's Bayside, Doghouse among six in Cape restaurant merger