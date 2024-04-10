Hot Inflation Print Blows Up Bond Trader’s Record Futures Wager

(Bloomberg) -- A record-sized bullish bet on interest-rate futures that was made hours before Wednesday’s US inflation report blew up in spectacular fashion after a stronger-than-expected reading triggered a market rout.

The single trade, involving futures tied to the benchmark Secured Overnight Financing Rate, stood to benefit from a more benign reading that would have supported the case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. Instead, the numbers came in hot, sending US yields soaring and prompting investors to pare back expectations for reductions.

As of early afternoon in New York, the position was roughly $50 million in the red, based on price moves in the underlying December 2024 futures.

The bullish wager stood out at a time of increasingly bearish positioning in Treasuries, as investors adjust for a longer stretch of elevated interest rates.

After Wednesday’s report, traders’ expectations for the first full quarter-point rate cut this year shifted to November from September, with the market now pricing in less than two 25 basis-point moves for all of 2024.

It’s not known who placed the record futures bet, or whether it was made in conjunction with other wagers. But the scale of the block trade — equivalent to almost $2 million in gains or losses per basis point move in the underlying rate — would suggest it was made to offset a separate underlying position, possibly a bearish stance. Separate data released Wednesday from the CME suggested the trade was a new wager or hedge, rather than short-covering of an existing position.

The trade wasn’t the only call that was upended in the aftermath of Wednesday’s data. State Street Global Advisors on Tuesday predicted a half-point cut as soon as the June meeting, where swaps are now pricing in just 3 basis points of cuts — equivalent to just 12% odds of a 25 basis point move.

