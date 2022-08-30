U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market

Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market
Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market by Type (EVA, SBC, MPO, APAO, PA, PO, PU), Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HMA market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. The opportunities related to increased use of HMA in road marking applications are driving the growth of the market.

Packaging solutions application segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the HMA market.

The packaging application of HMAs includes carton boxes, envelopes, carton closure, cups, flexible packaging, specialty packaging, bags, and processed food products. Cases and cartons are made of paperboard and used for the packaging of goods. They are used in various applications such as transportation and storage of agricultural & poultry products, biscuits, chocolates, pharmaceutical products, and industrial use.

Corrugated packaging offers various benefits, as they are stackable, custom-designed, recyclable, and incur low transportation costs. A corrugated board is a blend of three sheets of paper. Corrugated paperboard is used for the packaging of products, such as fruits, vegetables, poultry, meat, agriculture, cosmetics, furniture, personal care, automotive, publication & printing, and seafood, which increases the use of adhesives in this application. In paper & packaging, HMAs are also used for sticking labels on bottles, boxes, and containers in the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing HMA market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing HMA market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of HMA in various industries, such as packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene industries, furniture and woodworking, bookbinding, and others use in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Hma Market
4.2 Hma Market, by Resin Type
4.3 Hma Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries
4.4 Hma Market, by Application and Key Countries
4.5 Hma Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Catering Wide Range of High Growth Applications
5.2.1.2 Hma Replacing Other Adhesive Technologies
5.2.1.3 High Demand in Diy Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lower Thermal Resistance of Hma
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Booming Packaging and Nonwoven Applications in Asia-Pacific and South America
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand of Reactive Hma Over Traditional Adhesives
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Usage on Hard-To-Bond Substances
5.2.4.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
5.4.3 Trends in Electronics Industry
5.4.4 Trends in Automotive Industry
5.4.5 Trends in Footwear Industry
5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Industries
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Hma Ecosystem and Interconnected Market
5.9 Yc and Ycc Shift
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.11 Regulations
5.11.1 Leed Standards
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.12.1 Methodology
5.12.2 Publication Trends
5.12.3 Top Jurisdiction
5.12.4 Top Applicants
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.14 Technology Analysis
5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.16 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.16.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Hma Market, by Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva)
6.2.1 Modified Pe or a Copolymer of Ethylene with Vinyl Acetate to Offer Greater Flexibility
6.3 Styrenic Block Copolymer (Sbc)
6.3.1 Good Heating Properties and Low Moisture Absorption Make It Useful at Higher Temperatures
6.4 Metallocene Polyolefin (Mpo)
6.4.1 Clear, Odorless, and High Thermal Stability Make It Suitable for Colorless Applications
6.5 Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (Apao)
6.5.1 Extensively Used for Making Different Formulations of Adhesives
6.6 Polyolefins
6.6.1 Superior Sealing Ability, High Resistance, and Excellent Optics Make Them Fit for Packaging Applications
6.7 Polyamides
6.7.1 Polyamide-Based Hma are Used for Multiple Applications
6.8 Polyurethane (Pur)
6.8.1 Moisture Cured Property Makes It Suitable for Footwear, Packaging, and Bookbinding Applications
6.9 Others

7 Hma Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Packaging Solutions
7.2.1 High Demand for Flexible Packaging Impacts Hma Market in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa
7.2.1.1 Corrugated Boxes and Trays
7.2.1.2 Carton and Side-Seam Closures
7.2.1.3 Non-Pressure-Sensitive Labels and Marking Systems
7.2.1.4 Flexible Packaging
7.2.1.5 Others
7.3 Nonwoven Hygiene Products
7.3.1 Increasing Hygiene Awareness and Demand from Consumers
7.3.1.1 Baby Diapers, Nappies, and Pants
7.3.1.2 Adult Incontinence
7.3.1.3 Feminine Care
7.4 Furniture & Woodwork
7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Woodworking Industry to Increase Demand for Hma
7.4.1.1 Woodworking
7.4.1.2 Structural and Non-Structural Wood Products
7.5 Bookbinding
7.5.1 Water Eliminating Advantage of Hma Makes Them Suitable for Bookbinding
7.5.1.1 Spine Binding
7.5.1.2 Cover Page and Edge Bonding
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Automotive & Transport
7.6.2 Consumer Diy
7.6.3 Footwear
7.6.4 Electronics

8 Hma Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Hma Players
9.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2021
9.2.1 Star
9.2.2 Emerging Leaders
9.2.3 Pervasive
9.2.4 Emerging Companies
9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.4 Competitive Scenario
9.5 Sme Matrix, 2021
9.5.1 Responsive Companies
9.5.2 Progressive Companies
9.5.3 Starting Blocks
9.5.4 Dynamic Companies
9.6 Sme Competitive Benchmarking
9.7 Market Share Analysis
9.8 Revenue Analysis
9.8.1 3M
9.8.2 Henkel Ag
9.8.3 H.B. Fuller
9.8.4 Arkema (Bostik)
9.9 Market Ranking Analysis
9.9.1 Competitive Situation and Trends

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Major Players
10.1.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
10.1.2 H.B. Fuller Company
10.1.3 Jowat Se
10.1.4 3M
10.1.5 Arkema
10.1.6 Dow Inc.
10.1.7 Texyear Industries Inc.
10.1.8 Klebchemie GmbH & Co. Kg
10.1.9 Sika Ag
10.1.10 Avery Dennison Corporation
10.1.11 Huntsman Corporation
10.1.12 Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
10.2 Other Companies
10.2.1 Adhesives Direct UK
10.2.2 Aica Adtek Sdn Bhd
10.2.3 Buhnen GmbH & Co. Kg
10.2.4 Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd.
10.2.5 Cattie Adhesives
10.2.6 Daubert Chemical Company
10.2.7 Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd.
10.2.8 Evonik Industries Ag
10.2.9 Helmitin Adhesives
10.2.10 Kms Adhesives Ltd.
10.2.11 Sanyhot Adhesivos S.A.
10.2.12 Sealock Ltd.
10.2.13 Toyobo Co., Ltd.
10.2.14 Worthen Industries

11 Adjacent & Related Markets

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lonty5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


