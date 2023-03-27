Hot plate stirrer market size to grow by USD 373.64 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rapid growth of e-commerce - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot plate stirrer market size is estimated to grow by USD 373.64 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce. The increasing popularity of e-commerce has led market vendors to make their products available online and drive more sales. The availability of laboratory-related products online has allowed customers to compare configurations offered by different brands. It has also enabled manufacturers to cater to new countries and simplify distribution. All these factors are driving the growth of the global hot plate stirrer market.

However, the limited sample volume capacity of hot plate stirrers is hindering the growth of the market. Hot plate stirrers cannot be used for sample volumes of more than a few liters. This limits their adoption in different application areas. End-users prefer overhead stirrers in the case of high-volume applications. Also, overhead stirrers are energy efficient when it comes to applications where samples are in large volumes and can be operated for a much longer period. This is reducing the adoption of hot plate stirrers among end-users, which is hindering the growth of the market.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Hot Plate Stirrer Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (pharmaceutical and chemical, academic research and clinical biology, and others), material (ceramic and aluminum), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market growth in the pharmaceutical and chemical end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period. The continuous demand for advanced diagnostics, drug discovery, and surgeries in the pharmaceutical industry has been driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the expansion of business activities by pharmaceutical companies and the rising number of chronic diseases are supporting the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hot plate stirrer market.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to several major vendors, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd. Vendors operating in the region are expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants of hot plate stirrers. For instance, in March 2021, OHAUS Corp. (OHAUS) announced the launch of Guardian 7000 and Guardian 5000 variants of hot plate stirrers. Such product launches are driving the growth of the regional market.

Global Hot Plate Stirrer Market – Major Vendors

The global hot plate stirrer market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of small to large-scale vendors. Established vendors have strong financial abilities and technical expertise in offering innovative and quality products. They are investing in R&D and adopting organic growth strategies such as new product launches to expand their customer base. Small-scale vendors are competing with established vendors by using low-pricing strategies and strengthening their local customer base. All these factors are intensifying the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Avantor Inc. - The company offers hot plate stirrers, namely, Magnetic hotplate stirrers, Advanced magnetic hotplate stirrers, VWR, and Magnetic hotplate stirrer VMSA.

Benchmark Scientific Inc. - The company offers hot plate stirrers namely, Benchmark Hotplate, Benchmark Hotplate magnetic stirrer, and Benchmark magnetic stirrer.

Biosan - The company offers a hot plate magnetic stirrer named MHS 300 stirrer.

Camlab Ltd. - The company offers hot plate stirrers namely, Cole Parmer modular magnetic stirrer, SHP 200 Series Stuart Undergrad Digital Stirring Hot Plates, and Cole Parmer SHP200 Series Large Capacity Digital Stirring Hot Plates.

Global Hot Plate Stirrer Market – Major Trends

The growing prominence of magnetic stirrer solutions in the biomedical sector is identified as the major trend in the market.

The biomedical industry is witnessing rapid growth in developing regions such as Asia.

Countries in this region are providing a huge customer base for clinical trials and drug discovery.

Governments in China, Singapore, and South Korea have taken various measures to support investments in R&D, especially in the biomedical sector.

With the growing number of initiatives related to biomedical research, the demand for magnetic stirrer solutions, including hot plate stirrer solutions, will increase during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this hot plate stirrer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hot plate stirrer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hot plate stirrer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hot plate stirrer market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hot plate stirrer market vendors

Hot Plate Stirrer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 373.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Biosan, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DLAB Scientific Inc., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Falc Instruments Srl, Genei Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Hanna Instruments Inc., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, Holmarc Opto Mechatronics Ltd., IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, Merck KGaA, Neuation Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VELP Scientifica Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

