Hot Runners for Packaging Market to Grow Substantially; Increasing Applications in Several Industries to Bolster Market Progress: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hot Runners for Packaging Market size reached USD 911.2 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 638.0 million in 2020 and reached USD 665.2 million in 2021. Increasing application of the product in several industries and rising adoption in rigid bulk and thin-wall packaging is expected to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Hot Runners for Packaging Market, 2021-2028.

Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hot-runners-for-packaging-market-106288

Hot runners for packaging is an injection molding system used to produce heated plastics in industries. Increasing product applications from several industries are expected to boost its demand significantly. The rising adoption of the product from several industries is expected to fuel its demand. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the product for rigid bulk and tin-wall packaging industries is expected to boost its demand. This demand is attributable to the emergence of several packaging and manufacturing industries globally. These factors are likely to boost the market development during the upcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report:

  • Inglass S.p.A. (OC Oerlikon Management AG) (Treviso, Italy)

  • Barnes Group Inc. (Connecticut, U.S.)

  • Hillenbrand, Inc. (Indiana, U.S.)

  • Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Caledon, Canada)

  • Mastip Technology Limited (Auckland, New Zealand)

  • Top Grade Molds (Mississauga, Canada)

  • Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc. (Westfall Technik) (Ontario, Canada)

  • J-Tech Hot Runner (Ontario, Canada)

  • Wellmade IND. Manufacturing(HK) Limited (HongKong, China)

  • INCOE Corporation (Michigan, U.S.)

  • SEIKI CORPORATION (KISCO LTD.) (Yonezawa-city, Japan)

  • YUDO (SUZHOU) HOT RUNNER SYSTEMS CO., LTD (Gyeonggi-do, Korea)

  • Zhejiang Snake Hot Runner Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang, China)

  • MasterFlow AB (Västervik, Sweden)

  • EWIKON Heißkanalsysteme GmbH. (Frankenberg, Germany)

  • HEITEC Heisskanaltechnik GmbH (Bottendorf, Germany)

  • Hot Techs Hot runner technologies (Mumbai, India)

  • Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG (Bangalore, India)

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Demand for the Machine from the Packaging Sector to Boost Market Progress

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising product adoption in the food & beverage, medical, skincare, and other sectors to produce packaging material. The rising adoption of production machinery is expected to boost its demand. Further, manufacturers adopt social distancing, reduced capacities, and part-time shifts to meet demand and recover their losses. These factors are likely to bolster market progress during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hot-runners-for-packaging-market-106288

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into valve gate and open gate. Based on application, it is classified into coffee pods & capsules, bottles, cups, trays, buckets, and others. As per end-users, it is categorized into agricultural products, medical, health & skincare, food & beverages, and other industrial use. Regionally, it is grouped into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 911.2 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 665.2 Mllion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Type, By End-users, By Application, By Region

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Plastic Products across Industries to Aid Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Maintenance Cost to Impede Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hot-runners-for-packaging-market-106288

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Plastic Products from Several Industries to Bolster Product Demand

The rapid adoption of plastic products from several industries for packaging and other purposes is expected to boost hot runners for packaging’s demand. It is used to produce PET bottles, cups, trays, medicine, salad dressing, household cleaner packaging applications because of its ease of use and effectiveness. Furthermore, it is used in industrial applications because of the shelf life of the products produced. Moreover, the rising adoption of these runners for packaging in the agricultural and food & beverage sector is expected to boost its sales. These factors are likely to drive the hot runners for packaging market growth.

However, these runners' high maintenance costs for packaging are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Strong Technological Adaptability and Government Support to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the hot runners for packaging market share because of strong technological adaptability, government support, and the availability of skilled labor. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 242.0 million in 2020 and is expected to gain a considerable portion of the market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of different-sized packs and unique packaging is expected to boost the growth of hot runners for the packaging industry.

In Europe, higher plastic production and the expansion of production facilities in the region are expected to boost hot runners for packaging adoption. This factor may bolster the industry’s progress during the upcoming years.

In North America, the presence of major players and increasing focus on technological developments is expected to boost market development.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hot-runners-for-packaging-market-106288

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Innovative Products to Boost Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to boost their brand image. For example, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. announced its ‘UltraShot Injection System’ injection technology molding in January 2021 to improve their design freedom and mold superior quality parts. UltraShot Injection System practices lesser high-pressure injection cycles, conserving the original resin properties and boosting the product’s quality. Furthermore, adopting research and development, acquisition, mergers, technologically advanced production technologies may enable market players to improve their product quality and boost their market position.

Industry Development

  • October 2020: HRSflow announced its new production site with approximately ~3, 000 sqm for the European market. It is designed in accordance with manufacturing requirements and shall enable the company to increase its production flexibility and capacity for clients in Europe.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Hot Runners for Packaging Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Global Market Share Analysis of Key Manufacturers of Plastic Products Catering to Packaging Sector, 2020

  • Competition Landscape of Machines Manufacturers, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Primary Respondent Insights

Toc Continued….

Quick Buy – Hot Runners for Packaging Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106288

Electrical Transformer Industry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Voltage(Low (5 MVA to 100 MVA), Medium (100 MVA to 500 MVA), High (500 and above)), By Application (Residential & Commercial, Utility, Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Choke Valve Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Adjustable Choke Valve, Fixed Choke Valve), By Regulating Function (Regulating, Non-regulating), By Shape (Angle Body, Y-type, In-line), By Application (Oil and Gas Production Wells, Reservoirs) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Hole Saw Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bi-Metal, Diamond, Carbide, Carbon Steel, Others), By Application (Dry Drilling, Wet Drilling), By End-user (Domestic, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Machine Automation Controllers Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Controller, Industrial PC), By Industry (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Media & Telecommunication, Aerospace, Chemicals, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (High Power, Low Power), By Application (Power Generation, Industrial, Mining, Others (Paper Printing, etc.)) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

