Hot Sake, a new sushi restaurant with Hispanic fusion, is coming to Howard | Streetwise

Juan and Sonia Sanchez plan to open a new restaurant in mid-January in Howard. The restaurant, Hot Sake, will offer a mix of Asian and Mexican cuisines.

HOWARD — A new sushi-bar will open next month and offer Asian dishes with a Latin American twist.

Hot Sake is taking over the former Timsan's Japanese Steak House spot, at 1773 Cardinal Lane in Howard. Its owner, Juan Sanchez, who is Mexican, said he decided to go with an Asian/Japanese menu and a mix of Hispanic cuisine because of his background.

"Between me and my brothers, who work with me, we have over 50 years experience in Japanese food," Sanchez said.

He is from Veracruz, Mexico, and moved first to California where he worked a couple of years in the restaurant business — specifically sushi — before coming to Green Bay in 2006.

"I started like everyone else washing dishes and worked my way up," Sanchez said.

Once in Green Bay, he continued to work as a sushi chef and acquired all the knowledge needed to start his own restaurant.

"I have about 23 years of experience working in this industry," he said. "But banks wouldn't lend me any money."

As doors remained closed, Sanchez decided to go on his own

Five years ago, Sanchez tried for the first time to get a loan and open a Mexican restaurant. But with no credit or business ownership history, he was denied.

"We tried and tried, and got to the conclusion that no bank would lend me," he said.

Instead, he set his own goal and for five years his family saved money to do it all by himself.

"It's complicated," Sanchez said. "Because you never know how much you are going to end up spending."

But he managed to find a space that didn't need to much renovation and, with his five brothers and several more employees, he will soon be able to open this restaurant.

He said for now he is not open to add a business partner, but would consider some sort of financial support.

"It's been difficult but I hope this does well," he said. "In the future, I would like to help anyone that wishes to succeed like I did."

A sushi bar with a Hispanic twist

The sushi bar restaurant has a capacity for 130 people and will have a modern and traditional decoration — mainly Japanese and Asian. But the menu, aside from the sushi, will have creative Hispanic dishes like ceviche, a seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish, or shrimp marinated in lemon or lime juice. There will be also steaks, chicken, tacos or salmon, and every recipe will have the Sanchez's signature.

"We will have a comfortable environment, clean, and (a) great presentation," Sanchez said.

He said the furniture is custom-made to have enough space between tables and allow waiters move around without bothering the clients. The restaurant will employ about 15 workers between the kitchen, restaurant and bar.

"The bar will also serve cocktails and the original hot sake," he said.

Construction is nearly finished, and Sanchez says they will decorate, clean the establishment and be ready to open the second week of January.

"I hope to serve the community well, give them a great service and make them happy," Sanchez said.

The restaurant will start operating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then reopen from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday and Sunday. It will stay open late, until 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday. These dates and times may change in the future, he added, so customers should follow the business on Facebook for updates.

For more information, find the restaurant on Facebook or email info@hotsakesushibar.com.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Hot Sake, a new restaurant, blends Japanese and Hispanic cuisine