Hot Sauce Market to Hit USD 4.72 Billion in 2029 | Incising Demand for Healthy Appeasement to Spur Product Sale

·6 min read
Companies covered in hot sauce market are The Kraft Heinz Company (Pennsylvania, United States), McCormick & Company Inc. (Maryland, United States), Campbell Soup Company (New Jersey, United States), Unilever PLC. (London, United Kingdom), Conagra Brands Inc. (Illinois, United States), McIlhenny Company (Louisiana, United States), Southeastern Mills, Inc. (Georgia, United States), Hormel Foods Corporation (Minnesota, United States), Baumer Foods, Inc. (California, United States), T.W. Garner Food Company (North Carolina, United States)

Pune, India, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hot sauce market size is expected to witness elevated growth owing to rising globalization and increasing popularity among worldwide consumers during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Hot Sauce Market, 2022-2029.” The global hot sauce market size reached USD 2.17 billion in 2021. The market value is estimated to increase from USD 2.89 billion in 2022 to USD 4.72 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.26% in 2022-2029. Additionally, expanding business ventures among the dominant players on a global scale will increase the footprint of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Disrupted Supply Chains & Limited Availability to Limit Market Growth During Forecast

The ongoing pandemic affected the business of hot sauce with varying degrees of severity on a global scale as supply chains and trade routes were disrupted. Shortage of raw materials and decreasing labor shortages created a gap in demand supply. However, the product demand also witnessed a heavy increase in some regions as nationwide lockdowns were imposed and consumers were stuck at home. Additionally, innovations and technological upgrades led to a spike in product usage during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

  • McCormick & Company Inc. (U.S.)

  • Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

  • Unilever PLC. (U.K.)

  • Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.)

  • McIlhenny Company (U.S.)

  • Southeastern Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)

  • Baumer Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

  • T.W. Garner Food Company (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

USD 2.89 billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 4.72 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 7.26% in 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Type , By Distribution Channels, By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments

Based on type, the market can be divided into tabasco pepper sauce, habanero pepper sauce, jalapeno sauce, sweet and spicy sauce, and others.

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented across mass merchandisers, specialty retailers, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The market report of hot sauce contains a qualitative and quantitative approach by presenting pivotal factors such as growth rate for all possible segments and regional splits. Additionally, future market trends and ongoing industry developments are also presented in the report. Factors such as the regulatory scenarios in critical countries, consumer buying behavior, and the competitive landscape are also noted.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for Healthy Indulgence & Increased Consumption of Asian & Mexican Cuisines to Augment Growth

Factors such as increasing popularity and enhanced consumer inclination regarding bold flavors will boost the hot sauce market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increased consumption of fast food among the urban population and rising advantages including better nutritional profiles, non-GMO, and adaptive retail positioning will increase the footprint of the market. Also, an ongoing trend of rising consumption of Asian & Mexican cuisines coupled with increasing hospitality and tourism sector on a global scale will fuel the growth of the market.

However, higher fluctuating raw material pricing will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America to Exert Dominance During Forecast due to Increased Consumer Spending

North America will occupy the largest hot sauce market share during the forecast period owing to increased consumer spending coupled with rising diversification in food flavors. Additionally, the rising popularity of chili sauce in the U.S. and Canada will boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific will witness the second-largest market position in terms of global contribution owing to a rising preference for native condiments and sauces.

South America will hold a substantial market share and will grow at a considerable growth owing to increased consumption of meat-based food products and snacks coupled with increased integration with sandwiches, pizzas, and salads.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launches & Increasing Market Opportunities to Deter Players to Expand Horizons

The sector of hot sauce is extremely consolidated with the presence of a limited number of global players. The market will witness the entry of many emerging players with multiple innovations occurring during the forecast period. Dominant players are focused on launching the latest products by engaging in mergers & collaborations in a bid to widen their product offering. For example, in August 2021, Bibigo announced launching GOTCHU – An ancient Korean hot sauce to their portfolio which is traditionally inspired by Korean foods used in Mini Wontons, Mandu, and Steamed Soup Dumplings.

Key Industry Development

  • September 2021: Kraft Heinz announced launching its hot sauce packet in the U.K. This will be released in the form of a new avocado-based hot sauce which will be Venezuelan-inspired and named Kumana.

Tables of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

  • Global Hot Sauce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Tabasco Pepper Sauce

        • Habanero Pepper Sauce

        • Jalapeno Sauce

        • Sweet and Spicy Sauce

        • Others

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Mass Merchandisers

        • Specialist Retailers

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!       

