Hot-selling Household Appliance Brand Gaabor, Radiates New Vitality of Food

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor, a home appliance brand originated from Germany, has attracted wide attention in Southeast Asia since it entered the market in early September this year, and its product sales have skyrocketed. Gaabor's flagship product, Gaabor Smoke-free Air Fryer series, was sold out on the online store of Gaabor Philippines during the recent Double 10 Promotion. Meanwhile, with recipes for Gaabor smoke-free air fryer that have taken social media by storm, Gaabor has sparked a wave of creative cuisine in Southeast Asia.

Gaabor's flagship product, Gaabor Smoke-free Air Fryer series, brings new experience to people's kitchen life. The popular Gaabor air fryer recipes, such as supreme burrito, sunny-side-up bagel and Korean cream cheese bread, are all based on the most common ingredients in people's kitchens with a simple cooking process.

Gaabor, Radiates New Vitality of Food

"In the modern world where everyone is health-conscious, Gaabor air fryer has put fried food back on the menu," well-known content creator Erwan Heussaff said on his digital video channel FEATR. He shared cooking tutorials on YouTube showing popular Gaabor recipes using a Gaabor Smoke-free air fryer.

As the flagship product of Gaabor home appliance brand, Gaabor Smoke-free Air Fryer series is equipped with Gaabor Cyclone Air cold and hot circulation air steering system. This system not only makes the cooking faster, but also ensures that the food is heated evenly to the maximum extent, retains the water of the food, makes the food taste delicious and keeps more nutrients.

Besides, from a user's point of view, Gaabor adopts the accurate segmented precise cooking system and the oil-fume filter system in Gaabor smoke-free air fryer. This system makes the cooking process more intelligent, controls temperature in a stable and accurate manner and reduces food grease as much as possible, providing users with healthy and reassuring eating experience.

The popularity of Gaabor recipes has opened up more possibilities for food and kitchen life. Even the most ordinary ingredients can bring new food surprises to users and their family and friends, with thoughtful cooking and the support of Gaabor smoke-free air fryer.

As a popular German home appliance brand in Southeast Asia, Gaabor hopes to bring better kitchen experience to people in the local, so that people can show love, share love, and carry love.

Gaabor, Share delicacy dass love

Video link: 3 Viral Airfried Recipes Made With a ₱1,000 Airfryer - YouTube

About Gaabor

Gaabor, a home appliance brand originated in Germany, driven by the needs of "Generation Z", is committed to providing users with intelligent, convenient, healthy and rich life experience by a series of high-quality products with temperature.

Gaabor official website: www.gaabor-global.com

Gaabor official store: https://ph.xiapibuy.com/gaarbor_philippines

