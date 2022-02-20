The Hotbed of the 3D Printer Must Be Hot? The Soon-to-Launch Wizmaker P1 Shows Otherwise.

Image

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initially, many 3D printers didn't have heated beds, and in order for the prints to stick to the cold surfaces, certain materials like painter's tape were utilized to aid with adhesion. But, eventually, it was realized that the materials would stick better to warm surfaces. Heat beds were then introduced. They drastically improved the quality of prints and helped to prevent warping. Many people have gotten accustomed to the printing bed of their 3D printers being hot while they print. However, too much heat in the heat bed can lead to several issues. The launching-soon 3D printer Wizmaker P1 was designed to solve these issues.

According to Mike Brooks of M3d Zone, heating the print bed of the 3D printers leads to a significant amount of energy being consumed. It would need a power supply of about 600 watts to get the bed heated up. If the hotbed is continuously heated, this will cause an increase in energy used. The constant heating can also cause the magnetic sheet to deteriorate quickly. This would then be an added expense for the consumers.

So what is the solution?

Existing print beds are clearly not efficient for 3D printing, plus this type of printing leads to non-adherence of printing objects, which becomes a problem when the glue is used. Therefore, there's a need for more innovative solutions.

The Wizmaker P1 3D printer uses a precisive sensor and patented algorithms that are perfect for saving energy. What it does is reduce the heat of the printing bed while at the same time creating high-quality prints. Wizmaker P1 allows users to create their hot ideas on a cool bed and makes the printing experience more convenient and effective.

