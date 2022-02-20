U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,257.50
    -1,640.65 (-4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

The Hotbed of the 3D Printer Must Be Hot? The Soon-to-Launch Wizmaker P1 Shows Otherwise.

Wizmaker
·2 min read
Image
Image

Featured Image for Wizmaker

Featured Image for Wizmaker
Featured Image for Wizmaker

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initially, many 3D printers didn't have heated beds, and in order for the prints to stick to the cold surfaces, certain materials like painter's tape were utilized to aid with adhesion. But, eventually, it was realized that the materials would stick better to warm surfaces. Heat beds were then introduced. They drastically improved the quality of prints and helped to prevent warping. Many people have gotten accustomed to the printing bed of their 3D printers being hot while they print. However, too much heat in the heat bed can lead to several issues. The launching-soon 3D printer Wizmaker P1 was designed to solve these issues.

According to Mike Brooks of M3d Zone, heating the print bed of the 3D printers leads to a significant amount of energy being consumed. It would need a power supply of about 600 watts to get the bed heated up. If the hotbed is continuously heated, this will cause an increase in energy used. The constant heating can also cause the magnetic sheet to deteriorate quickly. This would then be an added expense for the consumers.

So what is the solution?

Existing print beds are clearly not efficient for 3D printing, plus this type of printing leads to non-adherence of printing objects, which becomes a problem when the glue is used. Therefore, there's a need for more innovative solutions.

The Wizmaker P1 3D printer uses a precisive sensor and patented algorithms that are perfect for saving energy. What it does is reduce the heat of the printing bed while at the same time creating high-quality prints. Wizmaker P1 allows users to create their hot ideas on a cool bed and makes the printing experience more convenient and effective.

To learn more about the Wizmaker P1, visit www.wizmaker.com.

Press Contact: service@wizmaker.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

    Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. "We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded. The launch would restore Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

  • Algorand Pushes for Ethereum Compatibility With $20M Incentive Program

    In a bid to court app developers, $10 million is earmarked for making the network Ethereum Virtual Machine–compatible.

  • Shop the best Presidents’ Day computer deals and save on laptops, keyboards and monitors

    We've rounded up the best Presidents' Day 2022 computer deals from top retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. Shop now to save big.

  • Cyberpunk 2077 Is Totally Broken For PS4 Disc Owners [Update]

    Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen version finally launched this week after months of delays. It’s pretty good if you’re on PlayStation 5, particularly because of the haptics, but the re-release also addressed myriad bugs with its massive 50 GB patch. Not everyone is enjoying the new update, though, as PlayStation 4 owners report the physical disc version of the game is totally busted.

  • Why Companies Are Flocking to The Metaverse

    The beginning of the year was marked by a cascade of corporate announcements about their plans for the metaverse, the cryptosphere and NFTs. Faced with the multitude of announcements, it is logical to wonder what is the business model behind it and especially if these are not simply smokescreens motivated by the fear of missing out (FOMO). A recent report by JPMorgan Chase projected some serious numbers for the network of 3D virtual worlds.

  • Skype can now make 911 calls in the United States

    It can also share your location with emergency services.

  • Here are the best Presidents' Day tech sales on the internet! Shop Apple, Lenovo, Motorola and more

    Score major discounts on TVs, earbuds, tablets, video games, smart-home gear and more.

  • Analyst Report: NVIDIA Corporation

    Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

  • Get a Kasa Mini Smart Plug for Just $2 With This Amazon Hack

    Alexa, start my coffee!

  • Don't fight the tides of change with Microsoft | Geek to Me

    This week, the Geek offers some advice on the recently released Windows 11

  • Unifriends Announces NFT Drop for New Play-to-Earn Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem

    Initial Whitelist Minting of 3D NFTs for 10,000 one-of-a-kind, unique generative unicorns with varying traits and rarity; 100 percent of secondary sales will go back to the community treasury and l...

  • The average person doesn't have a chance with the smart home

    Smart devices are everywhere, embedded in practically everything — but actually making a smart home that works in harmony is a nightmare that the average person is unlikely to be able to navigate on their own. If you’re intentional about what you buy, the smart home can be magical, and I was ready to invest in that. My plan was to go into the smart home eyes wide open and take my time to only buy devices that complement each other.

  • Chinese anti-graft agency investigates telecom boss

    The Chinese anti-corruption agency is investigating a former boss of one of the country’s three major state-owned phone carriers. Li Guohua, formerly general manager of China Unicom, is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and law,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-sentence statement Friday, using the official term for corruption. Thousands of Chinese officials and executives of state-owned companies have been ensnared in a long-running crackdown on embezzlement, taking bribes and other misbehavior.

  • The Bowflex adjustable kettlebell just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon

    Save 40 percent for Presidents' Day weekend — and commit to getting fit without breaking the bank.

  • The 10 best Presidents' Day sales to shop ASAP — starting at just $18

    Beats! Shark! All your favorite brands, at prices you'll want to salute.

  • #1 best-selling Alexa smart plugs are under $5 each today

    Everyone loves smart home gadgets and it’s pretty easy to see why. They can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in the future, especially with Amazon … The post #1 best-selling Alexa smart plugs are under $5 each today appeared first on BGR.

  • SKALE sets sights on DeFi and NFTs with $100M ecosystem program

    Multi-chain blockchain network SKALE has today revealed a $100 million ecosystem incentive program to rapidly increase the number of DeFi and NFT platforms being onboarded and built on its network.

  • Build your own keyboard on the spot at Aftershock's experiential centre in Singapore

    Besides ogling at cool-looking PCs and laptops, you can also build your own custom mechanical keyboard with advice from professionals.

  • Microsoft Teams users warned that hackers are using it to spread malware

    The trojan can be used to install malware on a user’s computer without them knowing

  • 'Here comes the bus' tracking app comes to Canyon ISD in the Fall

    At last week’s Canyon ISD meeting, the board announced that its schools will be implementing a new mobile app to track school buses to give parents real-time updates of buses en route in the forthcoming Fall semester.