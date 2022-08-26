U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,096.65
    -102.47 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,585.18
    -706.60 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,263.20
    -376.06 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.65
    -45.98 (-2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.53
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -20.90 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.34 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0480
    +0.0220 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1752
    -0.0086 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3160
    +0.8460 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,689.66
    -881.42 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.20
    -25.01 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

HOTEL EQUITIES LAUNCHES LIFESTYLE DIVISION THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GREENWOOD HOSPITALITY

Hotel Equities, Inc.
·2 min read

Significant investments in people and infrastructure support growing lifestyle, luxury and resort portfolio

The Farnam_Front Entrance

The Farnam, Autograph Collection in Omaha, NE
The Farnam, Autograph Collection in Omaha, NE

Tulsa Club

Tulsa Club Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa Club Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Tulsa, OK

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel owner, operator, and developer Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced the launch of its new Lifestyle division. HE’s alliance with Greenwood Hospitality combines Greenwood’s extensive collection of lifestyle and luxury hotels with HE’s portfolio of award-winning focused and full-service hotels.

"This is an important milestone for Hotel Equities as we strategically and thoughtfully expand into the lifestyle and luxury segments. We have blended Greenwood Hospitality’s industry leading team of passionate, experienced professionals along with their extensive infrastructure and back-office expertise with our best-in-class training and proprietary business intelligence systems to create a peerless offering in the experiential, full-serve and luxury segments. This creates tremendous confidence and value for both our existing and future stakeholders,” said President and CEO of Hotel Equities, Brad Rahinsky.

Bill Kohl, Principal at Greenwood Hospitality will lead an elevated enterprise-wide food and beverage team while adding depth to the lifestyle team with the addition of Peter Tziahanas, SVP of Operations. Tom Conran, also a Principal with Greenwood Hospitality lends his skillset to further expand the new lifestyle division across both the U.S. and Canada. All disciplines will be supported by Albert Smith, Hotel Equities’ President of Hotel Operations.

"We've assembled a stellar leadership team to provide tremendous across-the-board support to our lifestyle division and create exciting new concepts that drive revenue and resonate with guests," said Tom Conran, Principal for Greenwood Hospitality. “By providing unrivaled best-in-class service, we look forward to continuing to expand in the lifestyle space.”

The lifestyle division now includes over thirty assets that include award winning hotels like The Farnam in Omaha, NE and The Henry in Dearborn, MI, both Autograph Collection by Marriott hotels, as well as the Tulsa Club, a Curio Collection by Hilton, located in Tulsa, OK.

About Hotel Equities 
Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

###


Attachments

CONTACT: Media Contact: Leslie Komet Ausburn, CTA 210.326.8992 leslie@kometcommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • RH’s Big Business Bet

    For the past 20 years, Gary Friedman, RH’s chairman and CEO, has taken risks in the retail world. Now he’s banking on the brand’s first lodging concept.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival Make Controversial Covid Change

    Both major cruise lines had decided to welcome unvaccinated guests. Now, they're making another key covid change.

  • Is Disney World's Popularity Starting to Fade?

    Price breaks are coming to a group that Disney's Florida resort has been neglecting. It's worth noting.

  • Airlines using Mexico City hub agree to temporary 15% cut in flights

    Airlines using the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City have agreed to temporarily reduce flights at the hub from 61 per hour to 52 during peak hours, starting Oct. 31, the country's transportation ministry said on Thursday. In May, authorities announced a measure in which some flights would be moved to the newly constructed Felipe Angeles Airport (AIFA) on the outskirts of Mexico City, while commercial flight slots at the Benito Juarez Airport would be capped. The move came after a video showing two planes belonging to Mexican carrier Volaris almost crashing at the Benito Juarez Airport (AICM) went viral in May.

  • Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Colorful Bikini During Trip to Turks & Caicos

    The Olympic gymnast is finishing off her summer with a cruise vacation.

  • Airline passenger shares major hack for picking the best seats on a flight: ‘I needed this’

    A TikToker is drawing lots of praise with his simple hack for finding the best seats on a plane.

  • Disney Gives First Look Into Major New Epcot Attraction

    While there's no shortage of things to see when you visit a Walt Disney park, the "happiest place" on Earth is always working on something new behind the scenes to thrill and/or delight its guests. Finally, there are also big changes at Epcot coming, with a "Moana"-themed attraction on the way called Journey of Water. The concept art Disney has shown for the walk-through attraction so far puts heavy emphasis on greenery and lush gardens, and Disney promises that guests will also be able to interact with "living water," a phrase that seems quite serious indeed.

  • New York Marriott Marquis hotel completes $125 million renovation

    Renovation of the 37-year-old hotel at 1535 Broadway included redesigned guest rooms, restaurants and public spaces, as well as meeting and events spaces.

  • I'm Terrified Of The Ocean, But Went On A Cruise For The First Time, And Here's What I Learned

    There is seriously a lack of Tupperware and to-go boxes, and I'm not sure why because I would definitely eat my leftovers in my cabin at 1:30 a.m. while watching TV in my pajamas.View Entire Post ›

  • 5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

    It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that the...

  • Eugene loses only direct flight to Reno

    Less than a year after launching its inaugural flights, aha! Airlines, announced it had ceased all flight operations after filing for bankruptcy.

  • This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge

    The swanky Russian Hill residence is no slouch inside, either.

  • Fuel prices cloud Norwegian Air's improving performance

    Norwegian Air reported a second-quarter net profit on Thursday amid a surge in demand for air travel in Europe after pandemic restrictions were lifted, and was helped by reversal of an impairment charge related to its dispute with Boeing. Norwegian, which had been in the red in the first quarter, warned that surging fuel costs would affect full-year earnings but also said strong demand for travel was giving it some room to raise ticket prices to offset high energy prices. Its April-June net profit of 1.25 billion crowns ($129.5 million) was boosted by a reversal of a previous 2.1 billion-crown impairment charge, triggered by the resolution to a long-standing conflict with aircraft maker Boeing.

  • Castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Michigan at $2.5 million

    A medieval-style, castle-like home in Michigan that sits on a hill surrounded by woods on more than 6 acres is for sale at $2.5 million.

  • Think your Airbnb will have everything you need? Think again. Here’s what you might want to pack.

    Run out of toilet paper while staying at an Airbnb? Good luck. Here’s what to bring to avoid the worst Airbnb rental headaches.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International

    Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Bull of the Day: Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

    Looking for a travel play? Hotels are hot.

  • Factbox: Europe's travel disruption set to continue as summer ends

    After sweeping job and pay cuts when COVID-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions. ** Norwegian Air in June agreed a 3.7% pay rise for pilots among other benefits.. ** SAS and Ryanair in July agreed terms with some unions representing their pilots, while British Airways and KLM signed wage deals with ground staffers, as strikes affected hundreds of thousands of travellers in the key holiday period.

  • US suspends Chinese airline flights in COVID-19 dispute

    The U.S. government is suspending 26 flights by Chinese airlines from the United States to China in a dispute over anti-virus controls after Beijing suspended flights by American carriers. The Department of Transportation on Thursday complained Beijing violated an air travel agreement and treated airlines unfairly under a system that requires them to suspend flights if passengers test positive for COVID-19. U.S. regulators suspended seven flights by Air China Ltd. from New York City and a total of 19 flights from Los Angeles by Air China, China Eastern Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Ltd. and Xiamen Airlines Ltd., according to the Department of Transportation.

  • AirAsia parent posts narrow loss in Q2 as travel demand rebounds

    The company said that its future looked positive, driven by momentum in sales and lifting of travel restrictions across the globe. Capital A said it was taking all measures possible to return its grounded fleet back into service, with an estimate to have 160 operational aircraft by the end of 2022, and full operations by second quarter of 2023. Capital A posted an operating loss of 491.3 million ringgit ($110.03 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of 792.2 million ringgit in the year-ago period.