Hotel eyed for top floors of Michigan Central Station

Want to book a night at Michigan Central Station?

That might become an option.

Ford wants a zoning change for its landmark building off Michigan Avenue in Detroit that would allow for future hotel operations there.

An exterior view of the Michigan Central Station in Detroit on Dec. 14, 2023.

A spokesman for Michigan Central, the Ford subsidiary in charge of the former train depot's redevelopment, said Monday that it is seeking a change to the site's zoning from its current heavy industrial use, which doesn't permit hotels.

The potential hotel would go in the top two or three floors of the nearly rehabbed building, according to spokesman Dan Austin, who said that further details — including the brand of hotel — could be announced in the future.

The proposed zone change was first reported by the Detroit Metro Times.

The tower in Michigan Central Station rises 15 stories above ground level and was originally built in the 1910s to hold offices, although many floors stayed vacant for lack of tenants.

Ford bought the old depot in 2018 to become the centerpiece of its new Detroit mobility campus, which is an open platform campus for dozens of various companies and startups — most of them unrelated to Ford Motor Co.

The automaker's Executive Chair Bill Ford told reporters last year that while the COVID-19 pandemic did impact plans to open a hotel in the rehabbed station, they still wished to pursue the idea.

"So we’re taking our time there. We have to get the right one in," Bill Ford said in April. "We have a lot of people talking to us. We want to make sure we have the right one there that fits with the vibe of what we want there, and that we think has the longevity to stay there."

While no official reopening date for Michigan Central has been announced, it is expected at some point this year.

Detroit has seen a flurry of new hotel openings and plan announcements in the past year, including the new Godfrey Hotel in Corktown, the new Cambria and ROOSE hotels in downtown, the coming AC Hotel in Midtown, a planned 600-room hotel next to the Huntington Place convention center and an expected Edition Hotel for the new Hudson's site skyscraper in 2025.

