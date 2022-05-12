Hotel Furniture Market Worth USD 5621.4 mn by 2022-2028 : Growth, New Developments, Top Players, Geographical Segmentation, Opportunities, Types, Applications
Manufacturers - Kimball Hospitality, Bryan Ashley, Suyen Furniture Group, Taiyi Hotel Furniture, Gotop Furniture Group
Pune, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel furniture Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Hotel furniture market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hotel Furniture market size is estimated to be worth USD 4520.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5621.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.
Hotel furniture is a series of moveable object, such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, tables and sofas) and sleeping (e.g., beds), used in hotel room and public area. Hotel furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture's functional role, it can serve a symbolic or hotel theme. It is usual made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.
The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.
Segment by Type
Table and Chairs
Hotel Beds
Hotel Casegoods
Others
Segment by Application
Business Hotel
Luxury Hotel
Boutique Hotel
Others
Hotel furniture market reports offers key study on the market position of the Hotel furniture manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansionsthrough the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
