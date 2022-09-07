U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.31
    +33.12 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,359.87
    +214.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,653.04
    +108.13 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.26
    +8.93 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.52
    -4.36 (-5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.50
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    +0.26 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0050 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2810
    -0.0590 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1490
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3230
    +1.5660 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,898.34
    -857.64 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.05
    +7.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Hotel giant IHG blames cyberattack for booking systems outage

Carly Page
·2 min read

InterContinental Hotels Group, also known as IHG Hotels & Resorts, has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack that downed its booking systems and mobile apps.

U.K.-headquartered IHG operates some of the world’s largest hotel chains, including the Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza and Regent hotels. The company runs more than 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries, including over 3,000 in the United States, and serves more than 150 million guests each year.

In a Tuesday filing with the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the company confirmed that “parts of the company's technology systems have been subject to unauthorized activity.”

IHG declined to confirm the nature of the incident when asked by TechCrunch, but noted in the filing that “it's working on restoring impacted systems," suggesting a possible ransomware attack — a theory backed by some cybersecurity experts.

It's unclear who was behind the cyberattack, or if or what data was stolen. IHG said in its filing that the cyberattack “significantly disrupted” its booking channels and mobile apps, which has been unusable since Monday. The hotel chain added that it’s cooperating with third-party cybersecurity experts.

When reached by email, IHG spokesperson Alex O’Neil declined to comment beyond the statement filed with the London Stock Exchange.

In a separate email, IHG spokesperson Amy Shields told TechCrunch that the incident is not linked to a recent ransomware attack on an Istanbul-based branch of IHG-owned Holiday Inn, which was claimed by the LockBit ransomware group. Shields described this attack as an "isolated incident at one of our third-party franchised hotels."

This isn't the first time IHG has been hit by a cyberattack. The hotel giant said in April 2017 that 1,200 of its hotels were compromised by a three-month-long cyberattack in 2016, which saw hackers access credit card data that was subsequently used to make fraudulent payments. IHG agreed to pay more than $1.5 million in a class action settlement in 2020 following the breach.

Recommended Stories

  • Peppa Pig: First same-sex couple for children's show

    The long-running cartoon is one of the most popular TV programmes for pre-school children.

  • Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France

    Breaking the rules by taking a deep drag of his cigarette in a Paris airport washroom, the fugitive paratrooper rips his Russian passport in two and tosses it in the toilet, along with his military ID. It is Pavel Filatiev's last act of defiance before turning his back on his country forever. Filatiev accuses the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of sheer incompetence and corruption, chronicling what he's seen in his online book "ZOV” — the three letters inscribed on many Russian trucks and tanks that also means “call” in Russian — as in a call to arms.

  • Cyberattack disrupts bookings for IHG hotels

    For the past three days, one of the largest hospitality companies in the world hasn’t been able to accept online bookings due to a cyberattack.

  • Carlyle Group stock sinks after BofA swings to bearish from bullish, slashes price target by 43%

    Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. dropped 2.9% toward an eight-week low in morning trading Tuesday, after the BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler swung to bearish from bullish on the alternative asset manager, citing emerging fundraising challenges and the negative effects from the surprise departure its chief executive last month. "We believe the management change could adversely impact employee retention, fundraising, and CG's business strategy including M&A and signals risk to prior financi

  • Should you get a reverse mortgage?

    Reverse mortgages can provide much-needed cash flow to senior homeowners.

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 259% Upside in AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) points to a 259.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • Baker Hughes to simplify organization into two units

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Tuesday it will simplify its organizational structure into two business units from four, starting Oct. 1, a move expected to deliver at least $150 million in cost savings. The Houston, Texas-based firm said it will combine its two oilfield units into a Oilfield Services & Equipment business led Maria Claudia Borras, who had been executive vice president of its oilfield services business since 2017. It will also create an Industrial & Energy Technology unit by merging its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions businesses.

  • Can EQT Corporation (EQT) Climb 25% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for EQT Corporation (EQT) points to a 25.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • SoftBank plans $35 million bet on India's GoMechanic - sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -SoftBank Group is in talks to invest $35 million in Indian car service and repair firm GoMechanic, in what would be one of the Japanese investor's smallest bets in India by its Vision Fund, which typically signs bigger cheques, two sources told Reuters. SoftBank has for years been a prominent backer of Indian startups, investing close to $4 billion last year alone, according to data from Venture Intelligence. Its big-ticket investments include digital payments firm Paytm and online education firm Unacademy.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Apple (AAPL) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Apple (AAPL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • DWAC Stock Bounces On Trump Merger Deadline Reprieve

    DWAC stock rose as Digital World Acquisition said the SPAC's sponsor will extend the Trump merger deadline after investors reportedly voted no.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun

    The Bellatrix upgrade, Ethereum's final upgrade before the historic move to proof-of-stake, activated on Ethereum's Beacon Chain Tuesday, setting the rest of the "Merge" activation process in motion. Prysmatic Labs co-founder and Ethereum Protocol Developer Preston Van Loon discusses what this means for the Ethereum community, also addressing Ethereum's energy consumption and security concerns.

  • U.S. oil futures edge higher a day after the OPEC+ decision to cut output

    U.S. benchmark oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as traders in the U.S., following a holiday on Monday, got a chance to react to a decision by OPEC+ to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day in October. The decision essentially reversed September's 100,000 barrel-per-day increase. In terms of signaling, "the move is important as it indicates that OPEC+ is watching demand very closely and is trying to manage supply to keep a floor on oil prices," said Noah Barrett, research analyst f

  • 4 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Leader Apple

    Dow Jones tech titan Apple is building a new base ahead of the company's "Far Out" event.

  • Exports, the Engine of China’s Slowing Economy, Are Sputtering

    Chinese goods shipments to the rest of the world rose by 7.1% last month, the weakest gain since April, reflecting the impact from rising inflation and slowing growth elsewhere.

  • Market Losing Streak, Tradable If Not Investable, Jobs and the Fed, Eyeing Apple

    The market did need a three-day weekend, but beware beware of the old Wall Street adage, 'Short weeks are always long.'

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • China Sees Cement Pollution Beating Target With Peak Before 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to reach maximum emissions from its carbon-intensive cement industry before 2023, several years ahead of its national target.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapThe country’s buildin