Hotel Grand Central (SGX:H18) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Hotel Grand Central (SGX:H18), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hotel Grand Central:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = S$27m ÷ (S$1.6b - S$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hotel Grand Central has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.1%.

View our latest analysis for Hotel Grand Central

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hotel Grand Central's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hotel Grand Central's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Hotel Grand Central's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Hotel Grand Central. About five years ago, returns on capital were 2.7%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hotel Grand Central to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Hotel Grand Central's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hotel Grand Central (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

While Hotel Grand Central may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here