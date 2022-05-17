U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0169 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3470
    +0.2940 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,272.95
    +273.31 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Hotel Internet Services, Inc. (HIS) Offers Next Generation In-Room Technology, Entertainment, and Internet

·4 min read

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Hotels, motels, resorts, and more are in the business of delivering an unparalleled guest experience. In today's technology-driven world, access to cutting-edge entertainment options, communication, and secure, blazing-fast internet is a big part of that experience for guests.

This quarter, Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a leading provider of high-speed internet access, next-generation communications, and in-room entertainment technology, highlights how it is helping hotels reduce costs, earn more revenue per guest, and gain loyal customers eager to give their establishment raving reviews.

Premium Hotel TV and Entertainment Solutions

Hospitality's Most Advanced Hotel TV and In-Room Entertainment System

HIS makes high-quality entertainment options not just accessible, but affordable. Today, guests demand the type of entertainment experience they can get at home (or better). HIS makes delivering that experience convenient, reliably, and value-driven, not only improving the guest experience, but offering several value-adds that can boost the bottom line.

The BeyondTV Experience

A first-of-its-kind entertainment solution, BeyondTV offers integrated access to hotel amenities, casting, app streaming, and voice TV controls all in a centralized system. BeyondTV empowers guests to take control of their entertainment experience, giving them intuitive and immediate access to a broad range of options including but not limited to Netflix ®, HBO MAX®, Showtime®, Hulu®, YouTube®, Spotify®, Pandora®, ESPN®, and more.

In addition, guests gain access to hotel services and amenities, such as in-room dining or housekeeping, at the click of a button.

BeyondTV Benefits

  • Unparalleled access to a broad range of entertainment options for guests

  • Integrated GuestCast service enables casting from phones, tablets, and laptops

  • Immediate connectivity with hotel services and amenities

  • Optional Amazon Alexa-powered TV voice control

  • USPTO Patented guest data security protocol keeps sensitive info under lock and key

  • Intuitive ‘MyRemote' web app for ease of use with virtually zero learning curve

  • Robust administrative panel for ease of management across all rooms in real-time

  • Advanced analytics and reporting with data-driven insights

High-Speed Internet Access & Hospitality Wi-Fi

Patrons and guests of resorts, hotels, casinos, apartment complexes, hospitals, timeshares, assisted living and retirement facilities, and more, all expect and require a ‘connected' experience. Not only that, but a connected experience that is intuitive, fast, secure, seamless, and enjoyable. HIS offers access to cutting-edge, high-speed internet custom-designed to meet the unique needs of a broad range of establishments.

Both wired and wireless internet services ensure all users on-premises have reliable and secure access to a fast and stable internet connection.

Custom High-Speed Internet Benefits:

  • Secure login portals

  • Custom Portal Page options

  • 24x7x265 Guest technical support

  • Dynamic VLAN, guaranteeing a private, secure connection for each guest or patron

  • HIS Property Dashboard, offering an unparalleled view of system performance and usage stats, along with data-driven analysis and reports to offer incredible insight and full control over operations

About Hotel Internet Services (HIS)

Hotel Internet Services (HIS) is a leading provider of high-speed internet access, next-generation communications, and in-room entertainment technology and is dedicated to serving the needs of today's hyper-connected guests.

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, HIS solutions can be found in countless properties and guest rooms around the world. In addition to the US, HIS services also extend to serving hotelier needs throughout North and South America as well as Australia and several European countries.

Over a span of more than 19 years, HIS has partnered with leading global hotel brands to meet ever-increasing demands for fast, seamless, and secure online experiences. Its innovation-driven Wi-Fi and wired network solutions, along with the latest in guest service personalization and content streaming functionality, are credited with ensuring high satisfaction rates at hundreds of properties worldwide and within more than 150,000 guestrooms.

Industries Serviced Include

  • Hotels and resorts

  • Casinos

  • Timeshares

  • MDUs, Apartment Complexes and Condos

  • Student Housing

  • Sporting Facilities

  • Hospital and Medical Facilities

  • Senior/Assisted Living/Retirement Facilities

Those interested in learning more about HIS, its service offerings, or obtaining a quote on installation are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 877-982-6411.

SOURCE: Hotel Internet Services



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701795/Hotel-Internet-Services-Inc-HIS-Offers-Next-Generation-In-Room-Technology-Entertainment-and-Internet

