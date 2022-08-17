Hotel Market in Vietnam, Evolving Opportunities with Accor SA and Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Market in Vietnam is expected to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period. The hotel market segmentation in Vietnam by type (chain hotels and independent hotels) and application (tourist accommodation and official business).
The hotel market report of Vietnam also offers information on several market vendors, including Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl among others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hotel Market in Vietnam Analysis Report by Type and Application and the Segment Forecasts. Request Sample Report.
Major Five Hotel in Vietnam Companies:
Accor SA: The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy, and many more.
Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.: The company offers quick service restaurant businesses such as Cold Stone, KFC, and many more.
Hyatt Hotels Corp.: The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon.
InterContinental Hotels Group: The company offers a diverse portfolio of differentiated brands that are available for both guests and owners.
La Siesta Premium Hang Be: The company offers a wide range of hotels such as La Siesta Premium Hang Be, La Siesta Classic Ma May, and many more.
Chain hotels in Vietnam will significantly increase their market share. The expansion of this market will be fueled by the travel and tourism sector's steady expansion as well as significant investments in 5- and 4-star hotels as leisure travel to Vietnam rises in popularity. Buy Sample Report.
The worldwide hotel market in Vietnam is expanding as a result of factors like increased affordability and disposable income. The growth is attributable to Vietnam's consistent economic growth and the substantial increase in per capita disposable income. Additionally, a person's ability to spend money will increase when the degree of income inequality between classes gradually declines. Download a free sample report
During the projection period, market expansion in Vietnam will be further fueled by the increased purchasing power of end users and their fast-expanding population. However, some of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global hotel sector in Vietnam are climate change and unforeseen weather occurrences.
Related Reports:
Tourism and Hotel Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: According to Technavio analysts, the tourism and hotel market share in China is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.81%
Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The tourism and hotel market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%.
Hotel Market Scope in Vietnam
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.44
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Tourist accommodation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Official business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Accor SA
Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.
Hyatt Hotels Corp.
InterContinental Hotels Group
La Siesta Premium Hang Be
Marriott International Inc.
Minor International PCL
Muong Thanh Hospitality
SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL
Vinpearl
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research Methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-market-in-vietnam-evolving-opportunities-with-accor-sa-and-central-plaza-hotel-public-co-ltd---technavio-301605115.html
SOURCE Technavio