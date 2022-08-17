U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Hotel Market in Vietnam, Evolving Opportunities with Accor SA and Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd. - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Market in Vietnam is expected to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period. The hotel market segmentation in Vietnam by type (chain hotels and independent hotels) and application (tourist accommodation and official business).

Latest market research report titled Hotel Market in Vietnam Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The hotel market report of Vietnam also offers information on several market vendors, including Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl among others.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hotel Market in Vietnam Analysis Report by Type and Application and the Segment Forecasts. Request Sample Report.

Major Five Hotel in Vietnam Companies:

  • Accor SA: The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy, and many more.

  • Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.: The company offers quick service restaurant businesses such as Cold Stone, KFC, and many more.

  • Hyatt Hotels Corp.: The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon.

  • InterContinental Hotels Group: The company offers a diverse portfolio of differentiated brands that are available for both guests and owners.

  • La Siesta Premium Hang Be: The company offers a wide range of hotels such as La Siesta Premium Hang Be, La Siesta Classic Ma May, and many more.

Chain hotels in Vietnam will significantly increase their market share. The expansion of this market will be fueled by the travel and tourism sector's steady expansion as well as significant investments in 5- and 4-star hotels as leisure travel to Vietnam rises in popularity. Buy Sample Report.

The worldwide hotel market in Vietnam is expanding as a result of factors like increased affordability and disposable income. The growth is attributable to Vietnam's consistent economic growth and the substantial increase in per capita disposable income. Additionally, a person's ability to spend money will increase when the degree of income inequality between classes gradually declines. Download a free sample report

During the projection period, market expansion in Vietnam will be further fueled by the increased purchasing power of end users and their fast-expanding population. However, some of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global hotel sector in Vietnam are climate change and unforeseen weather occurrences.

Related Reports:

Tourism and Hotel Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: According to Technavio analysts, the tourism and hotel market share in China is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.81%

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The tourism and hotel market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%.

Hotel Market Scope in Vietnam

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.44

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market Definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Tourist accommodation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Official business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accor SA

  • Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.

  • Hyatt Hotels Corp.

  • InterContinental Hotels Group

  • La Siesta Premium Hang Be

  • Marriott International Inc.

  • Minor International PCL

  • Muong Thanh Hospitality

  • SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL

  • Vinpearl

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research Methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-market-in-vietnam-evolving-opportunities-with-accor-sa-and-central-plaza-hotel-public-co-ltd---technavio-301605115.html

SOURCE Technavio

