Hotel Market in Vietnam: Segmentation by type (chain hotels and independent hotels) and application (tourist accommodation and official business), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Market in Vietnam is segmented into two categories based on the type (chain hotels and independent hotels) and application (tourist accommodation and official business). The market share is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hotel Market in Vietnam by Type and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Hotel Market in Vietnam market as a part of the global restaurant market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Hotel Market in Vietnam throughout the forecast period, Download Sample Report.

Hotel Market in Vietnam Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Hotel Market in Vietnam includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The Hotel Market in Vietnam is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Hotel Market in Vietnam, including some of the vendors such as Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl

Product Insights and News

Accor SA- The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy and many more.

Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. - The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon.

Key Market Dynamics

The growing affordability and rising disposable income are notably driving the hotel market growth in Vietnam. The growth is attributable to Vietnam's consistent economic growth and the substantial increase in per capita disposable income. However, some of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global hotel sector in Vietnam are climate change and unforeseen weather occurrences.

Hotel Market Scope in Vietnam Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.44 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Tourist accommodation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Official business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accor SA

Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

InterContinental Hotels Group

La Siesta Premium Hang Be

Marriott International Inc.

Minor International PCL

Muong Thanh Hospitality

SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL

Vinpearl

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

