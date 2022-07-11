Hotel Market in Vietnam: Segmentation by type (chain hotels and independent hotels) and application (tourist accommodation and official business), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Market in Vietnam is segmented into two categories based on the type (chain hotels and independent hotels) and application (tourist accommodation and official business). The market share is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Hotel Market in Vietnam market as a part of the global restaurant market within the global consumer discretionary market.
Hotel Market in Vietnam Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Hotel Market in Vietnam includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Vendor Insights
The Hotel Market in Vietnam is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Hotel Market in Vietnam, including some of the vendors such as Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl
Product Insights and News
Accor SA- The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy and many more.
Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. - The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon.
Key Market Dynamics
The growing affordability and rising disposable income are notably driving the hotel market growth in Vietnam. The growth is attributable to Vietnam's consistent economic growth and the substantial increase in per capita disposable income. However, some of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global hotel sector in Vietnam are climate change and unforeseen weather occurrences.
Hotel Market Scope in Vietnam
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.44
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
