Hotel owner Gordon Elliot releases book about near-fatal heart attack in China

After disembarking a trans-Pacific cruise in Japan in September 2004, former Springfield councilman and hotel owner Gordon Elliott set off on a side trek to Beijing, China. He and his wife, Glenda, wanted more adventure, and that’s exactly what they got. Within days, Elliott was pronounced dead on arrival in a Chinese hospital after suffering a heart attack. After he was resuscitated, Elliott started planning the rest of his life. Now, he’s telling the story.

Elliott oversees the largest group of hotels in southern Missouri as president and CEO of Elliott Lodging, LTD. His new book, “Dead on Arrival in China,” is co-authored with Springfield writers Paul and Kay Logsdon and includes a foreword from former Missouri Senator Roy Blunt. It tells the story of how Chinese medical staff reacted, how Elliott’s friends and family got to China and the lessons he learned.

“I hope everyone starting out in life will consider reading this book,” Elliott said in the release. “It will help you gain an understanding of how every interaction can fit together to build a life worth living.”

Gordon and Glenda Elliott with his team of doctors, led by Ma Xiaowei, who later became the National Health Commission Director for China, in 2004.

"I had an intense desire to live": Gordon Elliott suffers heart attack in China

Elliott lost consciousness on the way to the hospital. As medical staff began to inject needles and initiate electrical cardioversion, Elliott’s wife, Glenda, was in a state of shock herself. The timing was uncanny. A group of heart doctors was already gathered after losing an American doctor to a fatal heart attack. The doctor’s wife approached Glenda.

“I hope they can save your husband,” she told her. “They just lost mine.”

Then, Glenda overheard a phone call from the hospital to the American Embassy. They spoke of a 61-year-old American citizen who was dead on arrival from a cardiac event. She realized they were talking about her husband.

“Glenda was in complete shock and all alone, 10,000 miles from home and dealing with life and death in an unfamiliar country and in an unfamiliar language,” Elliott writes.

Story continues

When he woke up 12 hours later, Elliott realized he was intubated and could not speak. When his son arrived at the hospital he handed his father a piece of paper and a pen. Elliott wrote one question: “Will I die?”

“I was on a ventilator. I couldn’t lift my head off the bed. I’m scribbling notes that I couldn’t see my writing. That was pretty bad,” he said.

The answer was no, Elliott would not die. But he has asked himself that same question every day since then. In “Dead on Arrival in China,” Elliott reveals how he now lives by the old Tim McGraw adage: “to live like you were dying.”

A lasting friendship: Sen. Roy Blunt helps bring Gordon Elliott home

At first, “living like you were dying” meant trying to convince the hospital to save him. He felt he needed to prove to doctors in China that he was worthy of saving. He would wink at nurses to indicate he was going to be okay.

“I had an intense desire to live,” Elliott said. “I heard a lot of things about China.”

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Elliott’s close friend and colleague heard the news. A U.S. congressman at the time of his heart attack, Sen. Roy Blunt helped facilitate emergency actions allowing Elliott’s son and brother-in-law to get to China quickly. With Blunt’s help, Elliott’s family in the states had passports, visas and were on a plane to China within a few hours. Elliott felt relieved on the third day, when a higher-up at the hospital told him he had a friend in Washington, D.C. looking out for him.

“I felt proud of all the relationships we’ve had over the years,” Elliott says of Blunt. “I felt kind of relieved.”

The 50-year friendship began when Elliott served as Sen. Blunt’s campaign manager during his bid for Greene County Clerk in the 1970s. The relationship lasted through Blunt’s terms as Missouri Attorney General and Governor, as well as his congressional career in Washington, D.C.

“That dependable friendship was called upon during a health crisis that needed intervention at some of the highest levels of government,” Blunt writes in the foreword. “I’m pleased to have played a part in his safe return, where he has demonstrated a new commitment to living life well, day-by-day.”

More: Member-supported Moxie Cinema seeks new leader as executive director Mike Stevens departs

Learning from “Dead on Arrival in China”

As he stared at the ceiling in a Chinese hospital bed, Elliott didn’t know when or if he’d come back to Springfield. He also didn’t know if he would ever work again once he got there. So Elliott vowed to slow down.

“My plan was, ‘If I make it out of here, I’m going to slow down and smell the roses, and I don’t care if I can’t work,’” he said.

That part of the plan didn’t work out so well. When he recovered, Elliott went from a 60-hour work week to an 80-hour work week. He started building hotels, including the first ever “Vib” hotel at East Sunshine Street and South Glenstone Avenue. He was also a member of the Board of Governors at Missouri State University when the school changed its name from Southwest Missouri State. To this day, Elliott still works about 70 hours per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s driven me both to work and to play,” Elliott said. “I don’t act my age.”

That meant more traveling: Antarctic cruises, scuba diving in Mexico, jet-skiing around the island of Tahiti. He even returned to China and met with his care team. One doctor, Ma Xiaowei, went on to become the National Health Commission Director for China.

The book started with one simple purpose: Elliott wanted his descendants (12 grandkids and counting) to understand an event that profoundly changed him. But as the project grew, he realized others might be inspired by his story, too.

“You have adversity in life. Things happen. Don’t quit. Don’t let it get you down,” Elliott said. “Look ahead. Live every moment.”

Copies of “Dead on Arrival in China” are available to check out from the Springfield-Greene County Library System in the local history section. Paperback copies are available for purchase at Elliott Lodging LTD. at 1000 W. Sunshine St. Call (417) 887-5658 to order by phone.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Gordon Elliot writes book about near-fatal heart attack in China