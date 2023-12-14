After new hotel in Phoenix, developer duo turns attention to Peoria restaurant complex

After years of developing buildings for restaurants and retail shops, Brian Frakes, principal of Phoenix-based Common Bond Development Group, and his longtime friend, restaurateur Sam Fox, decided to try a much larger project: a hotel.

The two partnered to co-develop the Global Ambassador, located at 44th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix, which opened in December. The European-inspired hotel has 141 rooms and a focus on food, with five restaurants on-site. Now that the hotel is open, Frakes said, the pair plan to start looking for other locations.

“We’ll start looking more in-depth at other markets for other opportunities, whether it’s a restaurant or hotel,” Frakes said. “We believe if you do a great job, it will create other opportunities.”

What's inside: Global Ambassador, Sam Fox's luxury Phoenix hotel, opens

Frakes’ continuing role at the Global Ambassador will focus on asset management and financial oversights, he said. Fox’s company, Author & Edit Hospitality, which was the co-developer of the project, will continue to own and operate the hotel.

Brian Frakes, principal of Common Bond Development Group, stands in the courtyard of the Global Ambassador, a hotel Frakes co-developed with his longtime friend Sam Fox.

Next up is Peoria restaurant project

Common Bond will be the developer for a restaurant complex in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road that will break ground this month, with two of Fox’s restaurants ― Blanco Taco Cocina + Cantina and North Italia ― planned for the site, which will also include a Postino WineCafe.

The group has hired Jeff Berghoff, a landscape architect who worked on the Global Ambassador, to do the landscape design for the Peoria project, Frakes said. The development will include a main lawn for areas of outdoor seating, an amenity that Frakes said West Valley residents have been wanting for their new restaurants.

“In the West Valley, people have been looking for chef-drive operators,” he said. “They want more boutique experiences.”

While the Peoria project is the only upcoming development announced for Common Bond, Frakes said there are some opportunities in the southeast Valley and that he is “poking at some other things in other markets.”

Story continues

Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts and Author and Edit Hospitality, leads a tour at the Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix on Nov. 21, 2023.

Other cities could be next location for hotels

The Global Ambassador was Frakes’ first hotel development, which came with a steep learning curve, he said. When developing a branded hotel with a known flag, those companies have specific rules for how things will look and what materials will be used. For a hotel like the Global Ambassador, all of those decisions were made by the development team.

“I think this was the most difficult way to learn a new trade,” Frakes said, adding he would “absolutely” be interested in another venture in the hotel business.

“It will create a lot more opportunities for Common Bond,” he said.

Future hotels could be another Global Ambassador, a branded hotel or a new concept, Frakes said.

Lots of eats: A guide to every restaurant at The Global Ambassador, Sam Fox's food-first Phoenix hotel

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X @CorinaVanek.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Global Ambassador hotel developers eye other Phoenix-area markets