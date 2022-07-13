Hotels Across North and Southeast Asia Choose Geberit Concealed Cisterns to Provide Travelers with the Best Amenities

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Geberit, the market leader in sanitary products, is helping hotels across the region provide the best amenities for guests with easy-to-install products.

Geberit concealed cistern installed behind the wall, with Geberit actuator plate and Geberit iCon wall-hung WC in front of the wall.

As the travel sector is moving towards economic recovery, luxury hospitality brands, such as Marriott Hotel in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Sofitel Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and FourSeasons Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand are relying on Geberit for their sanitary products.

"One of the main reasons why they chose Geberit is because our products help them save time, especially during a shortage of construction workers. As Geberit Installation System (GIS) are prefabricated locally, installation become much faster," shared Andy Hsieh, Geberit Taiwan Sales Manager.

Aligned with Marriott Hotel's mission to make every trip worthwhile, Geberit is equipping hotels with the best amenities with their iCon wall-hung WCs, Sigma01 actuator plates, Xeno2 washbasins, Smyle urinals, the GIS, and leak-proof concealed cisterns.

Installed a million times globally for more than 50 years, every cistern is leak-tested pre-delivery and comes with a 25-year guaranteed spare parts availability. The Geberit Sigma concealed cistern 12cm limits the flush volume to 4.5 liters, making it exemplary in water consumption. The concealed cistern was a winner for Sofitel Hotel Kuala Lumpur and FourSeasons Hotel Bangkok.

In addition to the concealed cisterns, Sofitel in Kuala Lumpur chose the Geberit Sigma80, 70 and 10 actuator plates that come in a sleek design with a water-saving dual flush actuation. With the climate crisis looming, products that save water are crucial.

"Our products are easy to install and support water-saving systems. We are glad to partner with leading brands across the region and look forward to more upcoming collaborations," shares Christine Lok, Geberit Malaysia Head of Sales.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which 4 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in approximately 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.5 billion in 2021. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

SOURCE Geberit North and South East Asia