Hotels Market Size Worth $1.27 trillion by 2031 | CAGR: 8.1%: Notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Improving spending power of millennial populace globally is generating notable business prospects in the hotels market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global hotels market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

The study by TMR offers in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth curve including the growth drivers, growth restraints, channelings, and R&Ds in the global hotels market. Moreover, the readers gain access to hotel industry revenue, share, sales, volume, and other important hotel industry statistics.

The hotels market in Asia Pacific is projected to attract lucrative opportunities during the forecast period owing to many factors including the rising penetration of smartphones and improving spending power of people in the region, notes a hotel industry report by TMR.

The expansion of the corporate world across several emerging economies has resulted into a rise in the spending power of corporates for business travels. Thus, a surge in the expenditures on business travels globally is resulting into increase in the need for different types of hotels including boutique hotels, business/commercial hotels, casino hotels, resort hotels, bed & breakfast hotels, and transit hotels. This factor, in turn, is likely to boost the growth in the global hotels market during the forecast period.

Enterprises operating in the hotels market are investing sizable amounts in R&Ds in order to develop and provide advanced facilities to their customers. This aside, companies are focusing on the expansion of their hotel chains in newer geographies. Hence, they are seen engaged in different strategies including mergers and acquisitions. Such efforts are likely to result into prominent growth prospects in the global hotels market in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5414

Hotels Market: Key Findings

  • The number of travel trips of middle-class population is being increasing around the world owing to many key factors including the improving spending power of this population pool from developed and developing nations. This factor is driving the sales growth in the global hotels market. Moreover, the market for hotels is being driven by a surge in the millennial population and increase in awareness pertaining to travel-related news. Hence, the hotel market share is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.27 Trn by 2031.

  • Due to rising expectations of the global millennial population from the hotel industry, companies in the hotels market are increasing efforts to cater to the increasing consumer demands such as providing personalized experience. Moreover, enterprises are using different strategies including partnerships with other industries in order to advance the overall experience of their customers, notes a TMR study. Players in the global hotels market are upgrading their services by collaborating with luxury fashion brands, information technology, and entertainment companies. Such efforts are foreseen to help in the expansion of the hotels market during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=5414

Hotels Market: Growth Boosters

  • Improving spending power of people around the world is fueling the sales growth in the global hotels market

  • Rise in the business travel spending across many developed and developing nations globally is expected to help in the expansion of the hotel industry market size

Hotels Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Marriott international

  • Accor

  • Hilton Worldwide

  • Hyatt hotels

  • Best Western Hotels

  • InterContinental Hotels Group

  • Wyndham Destinations

  • Choice Hotels International, Inc.

  • Indian Hotels Company Limited

  • Radisson Hotel Group

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=5414

Hotels Market Segmentation

  • Hotel Type

    • Business/Commercial Hotels

    • Boutique Hotels

    • Resort Hotels

    • Casino Hotels

    • Transit Hotels

    • Bed & Breakfast Hotels

    • Others

  • Business Model

    • Independent

    • Chain

  • Room Capacity

    • Small

    • Medium

    • Large

    • Mega

  • Price Level

    • Luxury

    • Upscale

    • Midscale

    • Economy

  • Booking Mode

    • Online

    • Offline

  • Regions Covered

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

    • South America

Consumer Goods & Services Research Reports

Luxury Hotels Market - The global luxury hotels market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 304.6 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031

Online Premium Home Improvement Market - The North America online premium home improvement market is expected to cross value of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031

Personal Care Appliances Market - Globally, the revenue generated by the personal care appliances market stood at US$ 82.8 Bn in 2018, and the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 3% in terms of value during the forecast period

Outdoor Clothing Market - The global outdoor clothing market is expected to reach the value of US$ 23.6 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

Luxury Furniture Market - The global luxury furniture market is expected to cross value of US$ 38.9 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

Sun Care Market - The global sun care market is expected to reach the value of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2031

Home Textile Market - The Europe home textile market is expected to surpass value of US$ 35.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031

Yacht Charter Market - The global yacht charter market is expected to reach value of US$ 40.5 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


