Hotels for Trial President to Co-present “Avoiding Trial Pitfalls” CLE Webinar

Hotels for Trial

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotels for Trial, a comprehensive hotel booking service provider for traveling litigation teams, announces its CLE webinar “Avoiding Trial Prep Pitfalls: From Substantive to Logistical, What You Should Be Thinking About and When” at 2:00 p.m. EST on March 7, 2023. Hotels for Trial president Ryan Spear will present alongside Jennifer Freeman from Transpire and Bob Rivas from Aquipt, Inc. This webinar will benefit any attorneys who do or might travel for trial, arbitration or deposition purposes.



In this 60-minute webinar, hosted through Celesq AttorneysEd Center, practitioners will hear about the substantive and logistical considerations they should keep in mind to prepare properly and avoid simple pitfalls they might encounter as they move toward opening statements.

Freeman is the SVP and CRO of Transpire and has extensive knowledge and experience within the legal industry. In addition, her experience planning and presenting many CLE webinars over the years has been a tremendous asset in preparing this webinar.

Rivas is the director of Aquipt, Inc, a strategic partner of Hotels for Trial. With his vast knowledge of the technology field specific to the legal industry, preparing war rooms and prepping for trial are things Rivas is well versed in.

“Trial preparation is such an involved process. Between finding a home base, having the proper technological setup and, of course, working the case itself, there is a lot to keep in mind, and we don’t want anyone going in unprepared,” says Spear. “It is our hope that this webinar will serve as a guide to trial preparation, especially when it comes to setting up the war room where most of the battle plan is drawn up.”

Celesq provides high-quality, cutting-edge continuing legal education programs to attorneys throughout the United States. These webinars are exclusively available through West LegalEdcenter and are all CLE accredited.

Story continues

To learn more or register for this webinar click here.



About Hotels for Trial

Hotels for Trial is a one-stop shop for traveling litigation teams. Hotels for Trial’s service team harnesses over 25 years of travel experience in hotel sales and operations. Through its expertise and strategic partnerships, the agency ensures its clients secure the best accommodations and contracting terms for trial stays and setup for war rooms. The agency’s seasoned team is staffed with hotel negotiation experts that have worked on hundreds of trials and litigation matters around the world. Hotels for Trial protects the firm’s financial liability, saves countless hours and comes at no cost to the client. To learn more, visit www.hotelsfortrial.com

About Aquipt

Aquipt, Inc. is a legal sector technology provider that leverages over 30 years of industry-specific experience to deliver superior service quality. All of Aquipt’s many offerings remain 100% content-neutral and are trusted by its thousands of satisfied clients from organizations of all sizes. Regardless of the scope, type, venue or duration of the matter, Aquipt has the people, expertise and technology to promote high levels of flexibility and responsiveness that are essential in meeting every matter’s unique needs. Learn more at https://www.aquipt.com/

About Transpire

Transpire combines collaborative trial prep, live transcription, deposition management and customizable presentation in a single online platform. Transpire offers direct licenses of its SaaS offering to law firms, trial consultants, court reporting firms and government agencies for everything from transcript delivery and deposition management to live transcription and trial presentation. To learn more, visit https://www.transpireus.com/

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753



