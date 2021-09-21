U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

HotForex Trading Tools Now More Accessible

·2 min read

Global broker of choice HotForex has lowered the eligibility requirements for three of its most popular trading tools, making them more accessible to more clients.

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, has lowered the requirements for clients to access and maintain its Premium Trader Tools, Autochartist and Advanced Insights services.

HotForex Logo (PRNewsfoto/HotForex)
HotForex Logo (PRNewsfoto/HotForex)

Commenting on the changes, a HotForex spokesperson said: "We offer a wide variety of the best trading tools. By making this change, we are excited to see how many more clients are able to take advantage of these tools and further enhance their trading experience."

What has changed?

To activate the abovementioned tools for the first time, traders must have a minimum total balance of 100 USD/85 EUR/40,000 NGN in their wallet and/or trading account.

To maintain the tools, traders must have at least one closed trade per month that was open for at least 3 minutes and closed within the last 30 calendar days.

Which tools have changed?

  1. Autochartist: Save valuable time with the market scanner that scans a multitude of trading instruments in real time and automatically identifies Chart patterns and Fibonacci patterns to never miss an opportunity again.

  2. Premium Trader Tools: Make more informed and confident trading decisions with these MT4 and MT5 tools that cover a wide range of trading requirements.

  3. Advanced Insights: Empower your decision making with sentiment and volatility analysis from our exclusive new insight engine that applies big data AI to millions of news articles for a whole new trading experience.

Visit the HotForex website to learn more.

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
HF Markets Ltd
marketing@hotforex.com

SOURCE HotForex

